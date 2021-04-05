Rockport Chamber Music Fest going live this summer  

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Chamber Music Festival will once again host in-person concerts this summer at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.for its 40th anniversary.
This year's event includes performances by Dover Quartet with pianist George Li, the Brentano Quartet, violinist Ray Chen, and a program of Beethoven classics by violinist James Ehnes and pianist Stewart Goodyear.
Rockport Music cancelled last year's music festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the organization presented the online-only concert series, "Concert View," which featuring live-streamed performances at the Shalin Liu. Online streaming will remain an option at this year's Chamber Music Festival as well — separate tickets will be available to watch each concert from the comfort of one's home.
“As one of the first arts organizations to answer the challenge of the pandemic with our virtual Concert View series, I am thrilled at the prospect of a return to live music," said Rockport Music President and CEO Tony Beadle in a prepared statement. "As always, this year’s Rockport Chamber Music Festival will include some of the world’s greatest artists, once again gracing the stage of the Shalin Liu Performance Center.”
Concerts will be held once a day on the weekends of July 9 through 11, Aug. 6 through 15, and Sept. 9 through 19. A full schedule of events will be released in late April, and subscriptions will be available in May, with single ticket sales starting in June.
During the festival, Rockport Music will enforce various COVID-19 safety protocols. This includes socially distant seating, rigorous disinfecting and air filtration "that exceeds CDC recommendations," according to a press release.
“This festival brings a summer of hope and healing with five glorious weekends of concerts," said Artistic Director Barry Shiffman in a prepared statement. "Join us for a star-studded line up of artists as we celebrate our 40th season and look confidently to our future.”
More information may be found at rockportmusic.org.
