ROCKPORT — The oceanfront Shalin Liu Performance Center downtown stands as a testament that dreams can become reality — and so much more.
This summer, the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, which calls the Shalin Liu home, celebrates its 40th anniversary, with new scheduling to allow patrons to acclimate to venues opening up in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
This festival began as an idea among friends — some taking a break from a busy touring schedule as performing artists — who visited this seaside village on July 4, 1981.
Pianist and composer David Alpher was one of those friends, visiting with soprano Lila Deis and her husband Karl Lauby. Perhaps by kismet, or through their shared love of music, they connected with local businessman Paul Sylva, and there began a winning recipe for a chamber music festival.
In spite of its shoe-string budget and being a labor of love of its co-founders, the festival persevered to a point that plans were made for a permanent home, a change from an erected platform at the Rockport Art Association, which gave the festival a performance home.
The festival's success would eventually lead to the creation of an umbrella organization, Rockport Music, and construction of the $20 million Shalin Liu concert hall, which opened in 2010.
The chamber music festival has flourished, and remains Rockport Music's signature event. The nonprofit has since established long-running jazz and Celtic music festivals as well as hosted countless concerts and free community programs to share the musical wealth with anyone who wants to listen.
In 2011, a year after the Shalin Liu opened, Alpher returned to Rockport for a performance at the chamber music festival to pay tribute to Deis who died in 2010.
"Over those 43 years (as musical collaborators), Lila and I undertook many musical projects, but none of greater impact than our creation, with Paul Sylva, of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival," he said. "Among the three of us, we brought some vital ingredients to that initial soup: a knowledge of chamber music, both from the historical and the performing standpoints, important contacts in the world of small ensembles, local fundraising abilities, youth, idealism — and a lot of nerve."
"This festival would succeed because Lila wouldn’t allow it to fail. It was due to her endless optimism, her phenomenal energy, her willingness to take on any task, and she did everything with a sense of contagious joy, and she did them year after year after year with unflagging energy," he said.
This trio's dream was anything but fleeting. One element that likely helped solidify its foundation was that Rockport was a town that had tremendous artistic vision and heritage as an art colony.
Alpher attributed the fledgling festival's survival in that first decade to Deis' "epic devotion."
As the festival's organizational structure grew, David Deveau, a concert pianist and professor, took over as artistic director in 1995, a position he held until 2017. During his tenure, the festival continued to grow and gained a national reputation. And with the new concert hall, music could now be presented year-round, a huge leap from a summer chamber music festival.
Barry Shiffman, an accomplished violinist and violist, now serves as the festival's artistic director, and has continued to make inroads with new audiences and new musical offerings that support the organization's mission.
Scheduling for 2021
The scheduling for this year's chamber music festival will be different as the organization eases into performance for live audiences after more than a year of constraints due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of five to six weeks in a row, the concerts will be presented through September.
In July, the seating will be socially distanced, meaning the concert hall will be at about one-third capacity with only 120 of the 330 seats sold.
"We want people to feel comfortable and get used to being in a room with other people," said Karen Herlitz, Rockport Music's director of marketing.
In another twist this year, instead of a long concert, there will be two one-hour performances at 5 and 8 p.m.
Starting Aug. 5, the two one-hour performances continue but with a larger audience. One or two seats between each party will be left empty.
Then starting Sept. 24, all concerts will consist of a single performance.
The opening night of the chamber music festival sold out but there are limited seats for the 8 p.m. show on Sunday, July 11.
"Because it's the 40th, we wanted to ensure we could have a festival and to present it in a way to make the audience feel comfortable," said President and CEO Tony Beadle. "We have gotten tremendous feedback from people who are so excited to return."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: 40th Rockport Chamber Music Festival. The detailed program books will be digital this year with QR codes on site, and links available on the website and via email. The third-floor bar and concessions will be open before each concert.
When: July 9 through Sept. 19.
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport
For tickets and information, visit rockportmusic.org.