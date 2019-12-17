ROCKPORT — Michael Costello, the man behind the booming narration of Rockport's annual Live Christmas Pageant, will celebrate a milestone at this Saturday's performance — his 25th consecutive year behind the mic.
"I can't believe it," he said. "I can almost recite it without the script at this point."
Each year, hundreds of locals turn out for this grand Cape Ann tradition.
Families, friends and visitors to Cape Ann are welcome to hear Costello's landmark performance this Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. The 74th annual live pageant begins on Dock Square and moves down Main Street to the green in front of First Congregational Church. Costello narrates the drama from a balcony at the Shalin Liu Performance Center across the street.
"He has such a beautiful voice," said Rockport Arts Association & Museum Governor Pat Alto, who has served as the pageant's chairperson since 2016. "We're so thankful to have him around for the past 25 years."
Before Costello became the voice of the pageant, he helped put it on each year. As head of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, he said he helped former RAA director Anne Fisk promote and organize the event. It was Fisk who asked Costello to audition in 1995 for the narrator after Bob Rapt, a former employee of The Building Store, stepped down after 40 years. Fisk passed away in 2009 at the age of 80.
"I continue to do it in Ann Fisk's memory," Costello said. "She was involved in the pageant for many years and she was very close friend. Each year, she would say, 'This is what Christmas is all about,' and I really take that to heart."
Despite being on the job for a quarter of a century, which he describes as "being a youngster" when compared to Rapt, Costello doesn't plan on stepping down any time soon.
"(The pageant)i s truly significant to the life of the town," he said. "There's a couple of reason why — one is the event itself and the story being told, and the other is the extent of which it brings the town together, the people who come to participate and the people who come to see it. It's a magnificent event that a lot of people are drawn to."
The first pageant was helmed by RAA members William Strangeman and Aldro Hibbard in 1947. Since then, organizers have varied over the years — Costello said he's seen around five or six chairpeople over his run.
Volunteer performers dress up and act out the story of Jesus' birth, starting with Joseph and Mary being refused a room at the Bethlehem inn and ending with the Three Wise Men delivering their gifts.
"We provide all the costumes and makeup," Alto said. "We typically have around 75 participants each year. We have a lot of returning people, but we've been getting a lot new people this year, too. We'll probably have close to 100."
Those who do not have a named role in the performance typically play shepherds or people of Bethlehem that guide Joseph and Mary by torchlight on their quest down Main Street. It's tradition to keep who plays Mary a secret until the performance begins, but at the time of writing, the RAA has yet to choose which local teen will take the role.
For the first time this year, members of the community are invited to a free reception at the RAA following the performance. Hot chocolate will be served.
Volunteers are still needed for the pageant. Those interested are asked to call the Rockport Art Association & Museum at 978-546-6604.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: The 74th Annual Live Christmas Pageant in downtown Rockport.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Dec. 22.
Where: Dock Square, down Main Street to the First Congregational Church, corner of Main and School streets.
Other events:
* Free post-pageant reception, about 5:30 p.m., Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be served.
* Christmas Pageant ham & bean supper at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St., right after the pageant, served by members of the church. Adults $9, children 12 and younger $6. Desserts and drinks included. Open to the public.
* Free concert by North Shore Christian Men’s Choir, 2:30 to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4 High St.
* Free holiday sing-along, 7 to 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center at 37 Main St. Sing carols in Rockport Music’s annual holiday sing featuring Rockport High School’s Madrigals. No tickets required.
For more information, visit www.rockportusa.com.
