ROCKPORT — Change is not always a splendid thing.
For the former pastor of Rockport’s United Methodist Church, this speaks to her former place of worship.
The United Methodist Churches of Gloucester and of Rockport both closed their doors on Nov. 20, 2022. The buildings are the property of the New England Annual Conference, which serves as the governing body of the United Methodist Church.
According to Pastor Valerie Roberts-Toler, churches that are closing are encouraged to develop proposals for the use of the property that is in line with the mission goals of the denomination.
While the Gloucester building is being rented to another church, Roberts-Toler and a number of church members are decrying the outcome for the Rockport building.
“Both churches did a lot of careful and prayerful work to develop proposals,” Roberts-Toler said. “However, the Board of Trustees of the conference makes the final decision.”
That decision, according to Roberts-Toler, was to sell the Rockport church at 36 Broadway to developer Scott Johnson, the registered agent or manager for Boston-based 36 Broadway LLC, also known as Cedar Hill Design and Development.
According to the Massachusetts Registry of Deeds, the New England Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (the grantor) recently transferred a deed for the property to 36 Broadway LLC for $999,000.
Efforts to reach Johnson before deadline were unsuccessful.
“Our congregation has been deeply disappointed and disrespected,” said Roberts-Toler. The church’s membership is “extremely disappointed” in the decision of the New England Annual Conference to sell the property to a developer “who is expected to create more, probably unaffordable, condominiums.”
In addition, she said church members are upset at the condition of the property.
Roberts-Toler said she and her congregation had been “very clear” about their hopes for the property.
“Many in our small congregation wanted the building to be offered to the town in appreciation for the many generous ways the community supported our church when the building burned in 1981,” she said. “Some of us advocated that the property be used for affordable housing in support of the work of the Rockport Community Land Trust. We invested a lot of time and energy as we advocated for these possible uses.”
Roberts-Toler said the town has been supportive of the church in the past, having made many donations of both labor and money.
The Board of Selectmen met in executive session on Sept. 13, 2022, to discuss the potential purchase of the church. At the time, Town Administrator Mitchel Vieira declined to comment on what occurred during that closed-door meeting.
“The members of the church are faithful people who cared deeply for our ministry,” Roberts-Toler said. “They are very invested in the community of Rockport. We are extremely disappointed by the decision of the conference. But, to be clear, the church members are not to be blamed for the decision of the conference.”
“The decision was ultimately not ours to make,” she added.
David Jackson is chair of the Board of Trustees of the New England Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. On Thursday he said he would provide a response to questions about the story as early as Monday of next week.
“This will give you a better look at the entire situation,” he said.
The Freedom Church in Gloucester
In Gloucester, the former United Methodist Church building at 436 Washington St. is being rented by the new Freedom Church, led by the Rev. Kody Aten.
“This is a growing church that has made great strides in reaching out to the community of Gloucester, including young families,” said Roberts-Toler. “Pastor Kody preached in our church when it was still a United Methodist church. Our congregations worshipped together.”
Roberts-Toler said the sentiment of the United Methodist congregation supported the use of the building.
“We are grateful that it is still being used as a church,” she said. “The Freedom Church has been a very good steward of the property. They have been considerate of our feelings and they have even welcomed us back to use the church for funerals. Our lifelong members are very appreciative of this generous hospitality.”
Roberts-Toler said there may be a chance the Freedom Church has the opportunity to purchase the property in Gloucester from the New England Annual Conference.
“This has not been true in Rockport,” said Roberts-Toler.
Aten said Freedom Church began operations in October.
“I think it’s sad anytime a church is closed and turned into condos,” he said. “It’s not the intention of any church.”
Aten said the Board of Trustees of the United Methodist Church has been working with his church to potentially purchase the building.
“They want us to be there,” he said. “We’re in a rent-to-own situation with them. They want us to buy the building.”
Roberts-Toler said many in the former Rockport church wanted the church building to be given or sold to the town of Rockport. Another option, she said, included developing the building as affordable housing.
“In either case, we hoped that the conference would make the property available for a below the market price,” Roberts-Toler said. “In fact, in some cases, United Methodist churches across the nation have been able to donate their property. This was not to be our case.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Staff reported Michael Cronin contributed to this story.