ROCKPORT — Lighting up a historic church in Rockport will soon be accomplished with a higher power – the sun.
Work to install solar panels began early Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport’s church building at 4 Cleaves St.
The work was preceded by the town Historical Commission’s approval of the project. The church was built in 1829, and the 93-foot steeple added in 1867.
Conducted the work is the Woburn- and Westfield-based SunBug Solar company.
According to the church’s Jerry Sharfstein, the action is a milestone for the town. Sharfstein predicted the installation would take about four work days — depending on the weather.
The church’s Solar Team in a bulletin to church members said it learned that the roof is “prime solar real estate” and can generate enough power to cover 150% of the church’s current electric needs.
On Thursday, workers ascended long ladders to the roof to install the brackets that will support the actual solar panels.
Ken Pham, an electrician with the SunBug company, said about five workers were working on the project. He indicated the estimated cost of the project would run to $52,263.
This job, he said, would likely result in at least 40 panels being installed.
Pham said solar is the way to go.
“I think the money that’s saved is important,” he said. “I think green energy is important. After the initial investment, it pays for the property owner.”
On Thursday afternoon, Pham predicted the actual installation of the approximately 40 panels would take place Monday. He estimated each panel weighs between 35 and 40 pounds.
Pham said the once the panels are installed, they will eventually produce about 14,235 watts of energy.
“It’s helping the environment and reducing the cost of electricity,” said project worker Dino Goncalves.
Worker Clay Lawton said he estimated the company completes several dozen installations each year.
“It’s actually a challenging job,” he said. “But it’s nice when you know you’ve completed the work.”
On Thursday, Gary Dellarocco, the owner and operator of the nearby Eagle House Motel & Guesthouse, said concerns previously expressed by some about light reflecting off the solar panels should not matter.
“It’s going to look different but it’ll be fine,” he said. “I don’t think there’ll be a problem with light reflecting.”
Dellarocco said he was looking forward to the work being completed.
“I think it’s awesome they’d allow them to do solar panels,” he said. “It’s sustainable. It makes a lot of sense.”
