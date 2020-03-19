ROCKPORT — Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and Rockport Public Schools have announced all outdoor recreational spaces in town are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
These closures include "all Town and School playgrounds, playscapes, swings, basketball & tennis courts, the skate park, and athletic fields," according to a notice on the Rockport website.
The town had already closed all municipal buildings, including the Senior Center and library, to the public.
Previously, the town announced it will reschedule Town Meeting to May due to coronavirus concerns; no date has been announced.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rockport as of Wednesday, according to Vieira.
