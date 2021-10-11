ROCKPORT — The children of Rockport’s public schools have a newly renovated outdoor basketball court to play on, thanks in large part to a gift from a local couple.
The court, located next to the soccer field on Jerden’s Lane, comes complete with new pavement, basketball hoops, lights and fencing. Construction was “on and off” since the spring, according to Superintendent Rob Liebow. The project wrapped last week after contractors finished painting the court with the school’s colors.
Money for the project came mostly from a donation made by Joseph and Eileen Mueller. The couple’s three children all attended Rockport Public Schools, and now some of their grandchildren are enrolled as well.
“We’ve lived in Rockport for 46 years,” said Joseph Mueller. “We’ve always felt very dedicated to the community, and we wanted to give something back — something visible and useful for the kids and the community writ large. We happened to see the basketball court that was in disrepair, and it seemed like a good thing to shape up.”
The district plans on holding a short dedication ceremony for the Muellers this Tuesday.
“It’s a wonderful thing that people who no longer have kids in schools still care about the children’s health,” Liebow said. “(The Muellers’ donation) is a great vocation for education and our future. Having people willing to chip in the spirit of what we want to have.”
