ROCKPORT — Rockport High School students will clean their way to DECA competitions by hosting a car wash Saturday to raise money.
Students will wash cars from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Advance Auto Part, 146 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester. They are accepting donations.
Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 23.
DECA Inc. is non-profit student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Its programs are designed to address the learning styles, interest and focus of its members. The high school division includes 222,638 members in 3,707 schools.
More information is available by contacting Rockport High teacher and DECA advisor Scott Larsen at slarsen@rpk12.org.