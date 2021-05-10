Rockport DPW director takes job in North Reading 

ROCKPORT — Joseph Parisi Jr., Rockport's Public Works director for the past 13 years, will begin serving as North Reading's Public Works director this Wednesday.
"My last day here is Tuesday," said Parisi, "so there's no break in between. I'll be going up the other side of the highway starting Wednesday morning."
A short time after Parisi handed in his four-week notice last month, the town began advertising for a replacement.
"The posting closed at the end of last week and there are seven individuals that have applied," said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira in an email. "The application review and vetting process will begin this week with the intention of having semi-finalists for the DPW Commissioners to consider in a public meeting in the next few weeks."
In the meantime, Assistant Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc will serve as acting director. The decision was made at a DPW Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday afternoon.
Parisi, a Gloucester resident, began serving as the Rockport Public Works manager in 2008 after serving as Gloucester's director of public works for six years. Before that he worked seven years in Gloucester's assessor's office and two years as an administrative assistant to then Mayor Bruce Tobey.
When Parisi came to Rockport, the state Department of Environmental Protection had put a moratorium on new sewage connections in town until the town fixed its network of sewage pipes.
"We started a big project to remove some of the water pumps that were discharging into the sewers," Parisi explained. "The moratorium lifted by October 2011. We still de a bunch of projects today to improving our sewer lines that don't allow for ground water to penetrate."
Parisi said one of the best aspects of his job was forming connections with various members of the community "who care about making Rockport more beautiful." One of his proudest moments, he said, was working alongside the Millbrook Meadow Committee to completely revamp the historic park and dredge its two ponds back in 2019.
"It took a number of years but with persistence and perseverance we managed to get it done,"
Parisi also helped secure his staff a new facility in which to work. The new structure will replace the aging "DPW Barn" located off Main Street.
"Unfortunately we haven't been able to move to construction just yet," he lamented, "but I'm sure members of Building Committee will do what's needed to get it finished."
In a statement, Vieria thanked Parisi for his decade-plus service to the town. $
"Joe has been involved in many projects over the last 13 years, some very visible like the Millbrook Meadow restoration and Long Beach projects, and others not so visible involving water and sewer infrastructure, to name a small handful," he wrote. "Rockport has benefitted from his extensive municipal government experience. I wish him much success in his director role in North Reading."
