ROCKPORT — A local teen saw a problem at the local pet adoption center and worked to solve it for his Eagle Scout project.
Cape Ann Animal Aid’s Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, at 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, has an outdoor fenced-in area where those hoping to adopt dogs might interact with their potential pooch. The problem was winter’s early sundown bathed the center in the shadows by the time many potential owners could get there after work.
Enter Michael Elinskas, 17, who believed the site could be improved with a couple of benches that could be lighted up for evening experiences with the dogs. The Eagle Scout candidate later met with local lighting experts to come up with a solution.
“Now, the lights are there so they can keep it open to adopt the dogs,” Elinskas said. “Plus, the benches are there so people can sit down at the dog’s level and interact.”
Jane Young, community outreach and education manager for Cape Ann Animal Aid, said the project is a welcome addition to the “front play yard.”
“For us in the winter, when it gets dark early, it’s been hard to use it,” she said. “This project will mean a lot less stress for our volunteers and staff. We can really take our time and make sure our animals can use the space and not have to be shuttled in early.”
Young estimates about 1,400 animals are adopted from the shelter each year. Having an area that can be utilized for longer periods during the winter will be a plus, she said.
“I’m excited for it to be used,” Young said. “I think less stressed people will lead to less stressed animals.”
For Elinskas, the work has been worth it.
“Becoming an Eagle has been hard to get,” he said. “But I love Scouting and I wish I could be a Scout forever.”
Team effort
Elinskas and a number of fellow Scouts all made the Cape Ann Animal Aid project happen over the Fourth of July weekend.
They were joined by professionals Pete MacKae and Paul Raby from Jeffrey’s Creek Landscaping and Chris Wilson from SiteOne Landscape Supply to execute the plan. Together, they installed a solar panel and lighting fixtures.
“I thought it was great he saw a need in the community,” said Ken Ford, Scoutmaster for Rockport’s Troop 20. “He found a way to finance it and solve the challenges of winter. Making it solar was his idea.”
While the professionals donated their time and the materials needed for the electrical parts of the project, the Scouts did most of the manual labor, including digging trenches for the electrical lines.
Larry Elinskas, Michael’s father, said being a Scout has inspired his son to be goal-oriented.
“He’s learned if you can put in the time and effort, you can pretty much cross any bridge,” he said. “He was pretty focused on this. It wasn’t even a question for him not to be become an Eagle. I’m pretty proud of him.”
New members encouraged to join
At present, 10 Scouts — eight boys and two girls — make up Troop 20. Ford said COVID-19 hampered the development of the troop, adding those interested in signing up may e-mail him at kford011235@gmail.com.
Michael Elinskas and four others in the troop are candidates for Eagle status.
“It’s quite a large number for any troop,” said Ford. “They’re all working on the Eagle Scout proposals at the moment.”
Michael Elinskas is completing the paperwork necessary to be submitted to the Scout Council for approval.
“He has to write a paper and go to a board review,” said Ford. “It’s like a job interview.”
In addition, Elinskas has served as quartermaster of the Troop, overseeing the group’s equipment and planning needed repairs and replacements.
Elinskas said while he has always been very organized and goal-oriented, the Scouting experience has refined those skills.
“It has definitely helped me to develop that,” he said. “The other Scouts and the leaders, we’re the best of friends. We always joke with each other and share stories. Sometimes, we’re like children at camp. If you like hiking and camping and stuff, Scouting is for you.”
Troop 20 Scoutmaster Ken Ford said Eagle projects require the Scouts to serve as project managers – developing the logistics and cost analysis of the work to be done.
“They become leaders in the troop,” said Ford. “The adults are there to make sure no one gets hurt and also provide suggestions and nudges to the Scouts. The Scouts learn how to be led by their peers and they learn how to lead. They learn to be that leader.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.