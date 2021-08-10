ROCKPORT — The town is seeking five volunteers to sit on its newly-formed Economic Development Committee.
The goal of the committee, according to a write-up by Selectman Herman Lilja, is to develop strategies to sustain current business in town and find ways to attract new business. It will report directly to selectmen. Other duties include representing Rockport at regional, state and federal economic organization meetings and conferences; discovering funding opportunities; and working on projects alongside selectmen that will help the town reach its economic goals.
The committee will report directly to selectmen.
"These strategies promulgated by the committee should offer recommendations to the Board of Selectmen on ways to increase the commercial tax base while protecting the current residential tax base as well as enhancing and preserving the character of the community," reads Lilja's write-up.
Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell described the committee as "the next logical step for the (Downtown) Reopening Committee." The committee, helmed by Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson, worked to get businesses back on their feet once the state's emergency COVID-19 mandates were lifted.
Campbell said he wishes to have four members who own or operate businesses in town on the committee, and one Rockport resident "not vested in business" but who nonetheless has ties as residential representation.
For more information on the committee and how to join, visit www.rockportma.gov/home/pages/job-volunteer-opportunities.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.