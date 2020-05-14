ROCKPORT — Rockport Elementary's teachers and administrative staff will drive around town in a parade for students on Friday, May 15, beginning at 2 p.m.
The parade will start at the school parking lot on Jerden's Lane and travel the main roads near every student's home, according to Assistant Principal Heather Castonguay. It is expected to last an hour. Members of the Rockport Police will be helping out with the parade as well.
"I thought it could be fun for the kids to see us," Castonguay explained, "and some other communities were doing something similar. We miss our kids a lot."
In addition to entertaining the students, Castonguay hopes the parade will show the school's gratitude to families for their continued support through remote learning.
