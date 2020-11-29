State agencies have granted money to the Rockport, Essex and Manchester police departments.
The Rockport Police Department has received nearly $30,000 in grant funding for new dispatcher software and additional traffic safety operations.
"These funds will allow our department to implement new, state-of-the-art technology and continue our efforts to provide the highest quality policing services to our community," Rockport police Chief John Horvath said in prepared statement. "I'd like to recognize and thank Assistant Chief Mark Schmink, Officer Michael Anderson and Office Manager Michelle Rowe for all of the work they did to apply for these grants."
On Tuesday, the department announced it received two grants totaling $28,910. The first, worth $16,940 from the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program, will be used to purchase the IN FORCE911 Software Platform. Typically, 911 calls are routed to a centralized public safety answering point first before being transferred to the nearest police department. With IN FORCE911, 911 callers are connected to Rockport Police officers directly, thereby reduce emergency response times.
The Essex Police Department also was received an Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant grant. Chief Paul Francis said the $39,385 award will be used towards the purchase of new portable radios for the department.
Both Rockport and Manchester Police Departments received grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for campaigns, equipment, and non-enforcement activities related to traffic safety. Rockport received $11,970 while Manchester received $12,000.
The Baker-Polito Administration signed off last week on a $7.8 million package "to provide access to equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives across the Commonwealth," according to a press release. Of that, the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program received $4.6 million and the NHTSA received $3.2 million.
