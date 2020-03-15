Rockport and Essex leaders have closed town buildings to the public to minimize exposure for town employees and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Essex will also be holding many of its public meetings "without the ability for the public to attend in person," Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said in post on the town's webpage.
"This is possible through emergency measures put through by the governor and still requires each public body to at least provide a call-in number for people to be able to listen to the entire meeting," Zubricki said. "Each board or committee will put that call-in information into their meeting posting, if they are electing that option."
Meetings are posted on the town's website.
Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, writing on behalf of selectmen on the town's website, said the Town Hall, Town Hall Annex, Rockport Public Library, Community House and Council on Aging, and the T-Wharf Harbormaster Office and public restrooms, as well Rockport public schools will be closed until at least March 29.
Town employees will work normal hours at townbuildings to answer phone calls and emails and conduct business but the public will not be able to access to the facilities. Specific phone numbers for town departments and personnel can be found on the town's website, rockportma.gov or by calling the town’s general directory line, 978-546-5000.
The Transfer Station will remain open normal hours but the swap shop, book barn, and office trailers will be closed to the public.
"We anticipate that these steps and measures will be in place for a minimum of two weeks," Vieira said. "Residents are encouraged to visit the town website, rockportma.gov, for the most up-to-date information, as well as the town’s Facebook and Twitter pages."
In Essex, Zubricki, posted on the town's webpage, essexma.org, on behalf of selectmen, that all Town of Essex buildings are closed until further notice.
All town employees will still be in the offices working, unless sick, he said. Residents are encouraged to contact any office by phone or e-mail to conduct business; that information may found on the town's website. Personnel at each department will assess whether an exception needs to be made and will work something out with the resident, Zubricki wrote.
