Everything ran smoothly Wednesday as Rockport, Essex and Manchester schoolchildren headed back to class to start the new year.
This included at Memorial Elementary School on Lincoln Street in Manchester where a new school building is being built.
The first round of demolition wrapped earlier this month, and the southwest wing of the school known as C-Wing is no more. Each class still has its own space despite the school no longer having six classrooms and two student restrooms.
With C-Wing gone, contractors now have enough space to construct the foundation for the new building’s academic wing. Once finished, they will begin to work on the building’s steel frame. Steel deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
During construction, all walkers and bike riders are required to enter the property from the crosswalk or footbridge on Lincoln Street. The car and bus protocol has not changed.
“We have worked with Mass Safe Routes to School to identify ‘park and walk’ locations so that parents can park off site and walk their children to school to cut down on vehicle traffic,” said Principal John Willis said in an email. “Our year started off very smooth and was ‘business as usual!’”
Essex Elementary School saw a similarly synergistic day.
“It was a beautiful morning and drop-off went off without a hitch,” said Principal Jennifer Roberts. “It was so great to see all the returning students who were so excited to be back and meet new students.”
Patricia Puglisi, principal of Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School in Manchester, was also thankful the weather “cooperated with our return to school.”
“The kids are transitioning back to their busy schedules of academics, athletics and extracurricular activities,” she continued. “We are looking forward to year of success in and out of the classroom.”
Rob Liebow, superintendent of Rockport Public Schools, said it was an “awesome opening.”
“It went smooth and there were no issues,” he said. “Everyone was on time and ready to go.”
Just the day prior, Rockport Public Schools hosted a teacher’s day to get the staff re-acclimated after a long, hot summer. Guest speaker Charles D. Applestein, author of “No Such Thing as a Bad Kid,” highlighted best-practice strategies to better serve children with emotional issues and trauma.
“It was a really excellent and timely presentation,” Liebow remarked.
New this year at Rockport Middle School, students will attend an hour-long “flex block” each Wednesday morning starting next week. The extracurricular learning period is “an opportunity for teachers to come up with things outside the curriculum,” according to Principal Amanda LaMantia.
Each block will feature a mix of students in each grade and classes will change every quarter. Throughout the year, LaMantia said students will learn about Rube Goldberg machines, civic engagement projects, marine navigation and more.
The middle school isn’t the only Rockport school seeing big changes this year. A new readers workshop initiative is being implemented at Rockport Elementary. Assistant Principal and Curriculum Director Heather Castonguay said the main goal of the reader workshop is to provide students with varied literature that suits a wide range of reading levels and interests.
“Each room has a new classroom library,” she continued, “Teachers spent time preparing their classrooms with rich literature for students to read.”
All that hard work paid off, as Castonguay said students had a “wonderful start” on Wednesday with “no tears,” thankfully.
“Kids were excited to get out of cars and buses,” she said, “and teachers were more than prepared for the first day.”
At Rockport High, Principal Amy Rose said she had the smoothest opening day she could remember.
“I always love welcoming the students back into the building,” she said. “You can feel the energy and enthusiasm they bring the moment they walk through the doors. It is one of my favorite days.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.