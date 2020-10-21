Rockport families with young children may still go out trick-or-treating in a socially distant, "no knock" manner.
At Tuesday's Board of Selectmen meeting, members voted unanimously on Selectmen Sarah Wilkinson's recommended guidelines for Halloween this year. Chief of Police John Horvath, who was also attending the meeting, said he had no issues with the guidelines as well.
Last week, during a joint meeting, Selectmen and Board of Health agreed traditional trick-or-treating was a no-go this year. While the health board argued that the town should declare a referendum on any and all Halloween celebrations, the selectmen felt enforcing such a measure was impractical as people will most likely be out regardless of what anyone says.
"No knock" trick-or-treating sees neighbors individually wrapping goodie bags and placing them at the end of the driveway for children to collect. Children must be companied by an adults at all times during the night, and masks and social distancing practices will still be required per the town's emergency order.
At the meeting, Selectmen Paul Murphy reiterated the selectmen still has the right to cancel Halloween activities at any time if its considered a public health risk.
The CDC considers "no knocks" a "moderate risk activity," according to its COVID-19 Halloween guidelines.
In Essex, town officials are asking their residents to stay away from the CDC's "high-risk activities," such as traditional trick-or-treating and attending indoor parties or haunted houses.
"We're not offering tips on how to trick-or-treat," said Board of Health Administrator Erin Kirchner. "We're reiterating the COVID-safe guidelines for Halloween and encourage low- and moderate-risk activities."
Low-risk activities include physically distant scavenger hunts, Halloween movie night with family and virtual costume contest, according to the letter. Handing out individually wrapped goodie bags and small-group, outdoor costume parades are considered moderate.
For more information on the CDC's Halloween guidelines, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
In Gloucester, Halloween will be observed on Oct. 31. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken confirmed that city officials are not specifying a time period for trick-or-treating, as they have not done so in the past.
Also in Gloucester, the Police Department's Community Impact Unit to host a Halloween Walk-Thru event on Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Main Street. Children will trick-or-treat between Bank Gloucester and Tonno Restaurant with many protocols in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In Manchester, trick-or-treating hours will be to 4 to 6 p.m. Before trick-or-treating, a drive-by goodie bag drop-off will be held at the American Legion parking lot, 14 Church St. Bags will only be available to those who register at www.mbtsrec.com before Friday, Oct. 23.
A house decorating contest will also be held Halloween night. Judging will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. Those who want to participate are asked to sign up at www.manchester.ma.us.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.