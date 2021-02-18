ROCKPORT — Before a vacancy to replace the chief on the town's Board of Fire Engineers was discussed, selectmen on Tuesday addressed an open meeting law violation filed by former fire Chief James Doyle’s lawyer, Liam O’Connell.
The meeting in question was held Jan. 28. More than 300 people tried to log on to watch selectmen hold a hearing concerning Doyle's future with the town, but the town had a 300-person cap for signing into its Zoom meetings. Selectmen voted to end the virtual meeting once the viewer cap was reached, only minutes after the hearing had started.
Eventually, the hearing was held Feb. 3. The town had upgraded its Zoom account and nearly 700 people were able to watch the proceedings that led to Doyle being fired at the hearing's end.
O’Connell’s complaint was filed to the Attorney General’s office on Feb. 1.
“The Board of Selectmen commenced a public meeting without allowing public access,” it reads. “If the Board of Selectmen continue having meetings on Zoom, then they need to accommodate the public’s rights to appear at the board’s meetings. The town’s 300-participant license is wholly inadequate for a town whose population is over 2,000 percent of the license it uses."
On Tuesday, selectmen voted to have Town Counsel Michele Randazzo submit her written defense of the town's actions to the Attorney General's office. The response claims that outside “board member introductions and a statement of the first agenda item,” no other “substantive discussion” was held in regards to Doyle’s employment.
“The board took the appropriate steps to stop the meeting upon learning that the meeting capacity had been reached, and that there were people in the waiting room seeking admittance,” Randazzo wrote.
In his complaint, O’Connell argued the town’s use of Zoom’s “waiting room” function violated state open meeting law. The waiting room feature was implemented early on in the pandemic after many Zoom users complained their meetings were being interrupted by random troublemakers looking to disrupt and harass. As of Dec. 20, Zoom made waiting rooms a requirement for the majority of its users who do not wish to use a meeting passcode .
“The Board of Selectmen used the town’s IT director to monitor the waiting room,” O’Connell’s complaint reads. “There should be no waiting room/gatekeeper function. Having a waiting room/gatekeeper is akin to having a doorkeeper at a public meeting ... The public’s rights to these meetings should not be placed in any person’s hands, rather it should be open.”
For the Jan. 28 hearing, the town posted the Zoom meeting identification number, weblink, and phone number online, but not its passcode information. The Attorney General;s Division of Open Government does not require that municipalities post its Zoom meeting login information online so long as there is "clear contact information" on where the public can obtain the information — a phone number or email address, for example.
"The reality of virtual meeting platforms is that there will be some degree of process required to log in and gain entrance to a meeting conducted by remote means," Randazzo wrote in the town's defense. "That does not make the meeting inaccessible to the public."
Another complaint made by O’Connell was that “the meeting participants were not allowed into the public meeting until nearly 10 minutes after the meeting start time. Considering the Board of Selectmen were not in the waiting room, they were already allowed in and part of the meeting.”
Randazzo contested the meeting was eight minutes and two seconds in length.
"The meeting recording clearly shows that the meeting was begun at a time when all persons in the waiting room had been admitted, and there was clear discussion with the meeting attendant that he needed to alert the board if anybody else arrived in the waiting room,” she wrote. “Just as with an in-person meeting, board members sitting in the meeting room — physical or virtual — waiting for the public to arrive before beginning the substance of the meeting, is commonplace."
