ROCKPORT — Only five house-keeping articles are listed on this year's Fall Town Meeting warrant.
The decision to keep this year's Fall Town Meeting, to be held this Saturday, brief is most likely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Town Moderator Robert Visnick delayed Annual Town Meeting four months for the safety of residents. When it was finally held in August, a motion passed to table seven community petitions for a later date.
These community petitions will not be discussed at Fall Town Meeting this Saturday. According to the motion, the town reserved the right "to place these articles on the warrant for the first Town Meeting held after the termination of the Governor's State of Emergency." The option to hold a special Town Meeting over Zoom is also on the table.
This year, the Community Preservation Committee is seeking to issue grants to nine projects totaling $715,500. CPC Chairman Phil Crotty will introduce each project to voters at Saturday's meeting.
"Our committee accepts applications to fund worthy projects by the first Monday of February of each year," wrote Crotty for his opening statement. "Funding comes from a 3 percent addition to your property tax bill, plus a fluctuating match from the state. ... We typically receive six to twelve applications. There is usually $700,000 available to fund the projects."
Among this year's grant requests, the DPW is seeking $60,000 for the harbormaster to replace publicly available floats on T Wharf. Rockport Housing Authority is asking for the largest amount this year — $180,000 to fix the roof at the Kitefield Road family housing unit.
"The roofs have surpassed their 30-year warranty and can no longer be maintained in their current condition," Housing Authority Chairman Jonathan Ring wrote in a Letter to the Editor published Sept. 18 in the Times. "By supporting this warrant article, you are helping to provide low-income Rockport families and their children a safe and affordable housing environment in our own community."
The meeting will be held this Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 8 a.m. on the Rockport High School soccer field at 24 Jerden’s Lane. There are two ways to participate in the meeting — either 6 feet apart on the field or seated in a car at the field’s parking lot. Volunteers will be in both areas to count the number of votes cast.
Here are the 2020 Fall Town Meeting warrant articles:
A: Use funds for unpaid bills of previous fiscal years.
B: Confirm the water and sewer enterprise funding approved at Annual Town Meeting in August.
C: Allow the Community Preservation Committee to present its annual report and recommendations.
D: Deposit Community Preservation funds in Community Housing, Open Space/Recreation and Historic Preservation reserve accounts.
E: Allow the Community Preservation Committee to issue these nine grants:
1. $60,000 for the Department of Public Works, working with the Harbormasters and the Community Preservation Committee, for the creation, construction and installation of a new float system in and for the rehabilitation of the South Harbor.
2. $100,000 for the YMCA of Gloucester for the creation, construction, and installation of a splash park at the YMCA facility, and for the restoration of the old Fuller School site in Gloucester.
3. $95,000 for the DPW Commissioners, working with the Beautification Committee, for the restoration of Harvey and Barletta parks downtown.
4. $100,000 for the continued conservation efforts of the Rockport Conservation Commission.
5. $30,000 for the Thacher & Straitsmouth Islands Town Committee for the restoration, rehabilitation and historic preservation of the Thacher Island Assistant Keeper's House.
6. $48,500 for the Rockport Art Association for the restoration, rehabilitation and historic preservation of the Old Tavern building.
7. $27,000 for the DPW Commissioners, working with the Cultural District and the Community Preservation Committee, for the rehabilitation and preservation of the historic Old Firehouse Trust building.
8. $180,000 for the Rockport Housing Authority for new roofs at and for the rehabilitation and restoration of the Kitefield Road public housing facility.
9. $75,000 for Action Inc.'s Rental/Mortgage Assistance Program for the creation of community housing for Rockport residents, under the supervision of selectmen.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
