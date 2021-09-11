ROCKPORT — Town Meeting on Monday will consider the future of the Rockport Fire Department and the proposed public marine fueling station project.
The annual event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the gymnasium at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden's Lane. Masks are required at all times in the building.
Additional seating will be available in an outside tent.
Town Meeting will be asked if it wishes to implement an independent fire district in Rockport. The community petition was pitched by the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners, a group of eight Rockport taxpayers that are suing the town for not including the article at Annual Town Meeting in May. Selectmen and fire Chief Kirk Keating voted to take it off the warrant earlier this year after members of the Rockport Fire Department refused to support efforts to create an independent fire district.
The article has since been resubmitted as a community petition, which is required by law to be included on the warrant. Neither the selectmen nor the Government and By-laws Committee recommend approval of the Article G, as the Rockport Fire Department already exists under the town's charter and bylaws.
Article H, regarding the public fueling station project, is a non-binding question and has no town funds attached to it. Originally, the article stated "To see if the town will request that the selectmen proceed with feasibility, desirability and cost implications for a marine fueling station at Granite Pier." It has since been changed to "in Rockport."
The Granite Pier is the most feasible place for a public fueling station, according to a study by Weston and Sampson of Reading conducted in April, but the pier has not been selected by the town as the official spot for the fueling station. The purpose of the article is to see if voters would be willing to allow the town to seek grant funding for the project next year.
The Granite Pier Committee oppose the project altogether.
Town Meeting will also consider awarding $500,000 in Community Preservation Act grants.
The full warrant for the 2021 Fall Town Meeting is as follows:
A: Pay unpaid bills from previous fiscal years.
B: Pay appropriations made under Articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, 6A, and/or 6B at Annual Town Meeting this year.
C: Receive this year's Community Preservation Committee annual report.
D: Set aside funds for the Community Housing , Open Space/Recreation and Historic Preservation reserve accounts.
E: Use nearly $500,000 in Community Preservation Act grant funding to support the following: $200,00 for the Rockport Conservation Commission; $86,431 to restore the historic "Old Sloop" church on School Street; $75,000 for Action Inc.; $36,819 for new handrails and lighting at the Millbrook Meadow Park staircase by the dam; $30,000 for a solar panel power system at Thatcher Island; $48,500 to restore the Sandy Bay Historical Society Museum building; and $21,138 to preserve the American Legion Bandstand at Back Beach.
F: Pay the town's share of the collective bargaining agreement with the Massachusetts Coalition of Police Local 154 — Sergeants and Patrol Officers.
G: Create an independent Rockport fire district.
H: Continue researching the possibility of installing public fueling station in Rockport.