ROCKPORT — Fall Town Meeting will take up a five-item warrant this morning, including spending community preservation money on several projects.
Fall Town Meeting begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, on the Rockport High School soccer field at 24 Jerden’s Lane.
Attendees may sit 6 feet apart on the grass or participate while inside their car at the field’s neighboring parking lot. Volunteers will be in both areas to count the number of votes cast.
Under one warrant item, the Community Preservation Committee is seeking to issue grants to nine projects totaling $715,500. CPC Chairman Phil Crotty will introduce each project to voters at Saturday’s meeting.
One of those nine projects is the "creation, construction and installation of a new float system in and for the rehabilitation of the South Harbor,” located on the right side of T Wharf near the Harbormaster office. The price tag is $60,000.
The floats now employed by recreational boaters to dock have been in use over for 30 years, and they’re showing their age, according to the town's harbormasters.
Another project — with the highest price tag of the nine — would repair the roof at the Rockport Housing Authority's Kitefield Road family housing unit at a cost of $180,000.
Here are the 2020 Fall Town Meeting warrant articles:
A: Use funds for unpaid bills of previous fiscal years.
B: Confirm the water and sewer enterprise funding approved at Annual Town Meeting in August.
C: Allow the Community Preservation Committee to present its annual report and recommendations.
D: Deposit Community Preservation funds in Community Housing, Open Space/Recreation and Historic Preservation reserve accounts.
E: Allow the Community Preservation Committee to issue these nine grants:
1. $60,000 for the Department of Public Works, working with the Harbormasters and the Community Preservation Committee, for the creation, construction and installation of a new float system in and for the rehabilitation of the South Harbor.
2. $100,000 for the YMCA of Gloucester for the creation, construction, and installation of a splash park at the YMCA facility, and for the restoration of the old Fuller School site in Gloucester.
3. $95,000 for the DPW Commissioners, working with the Beautification Committee, for the restoration of Harvey and Barletta parks downtown.
4. $100,000 for the continued conservation efforts of the Rockport Conservation Commission.
5. $30,000 for the Thacher & Straitsmouth Islands Town Committee for the restoration, rehabilitation and historic preservation of the Thacher Island Assistant Keeper’s House.
6. $48,500 for the Rockport Art Association for the restoration, rehabilitation and historic preservation of the Old Tavern building.
7. $27,000 for the DPW Commissioners, working with the Cultural District and the Community Preservation Committee, for the rehabilitation and preservation of the historic Old Firehouse Trust building.
8. $180,000 for the Rockport Housing Authority for new roofs at and for the rehabilitation and restoration of the Kitefield Road public housing facility.
9. $75,000 for Action Inc.’s Rental/Mortgage Assistance Program for the creation of community housing for Rockport residents, under the supervision of selectmen.
IF YOU GO
What: Rockport Fall Town Meeting considers a five-article warrant.
Who: Open to Rockport residents who are registered voters.
When: Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 8 a.m.
Where: Rockport High School soccer field at 24 Jerden’s Lane.