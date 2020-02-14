Rockport family looking to open town's first brewery

ROCKPORT — A local family is looking to bring fresh flavors of craft beer to the increasingly alcohol-friendly town of Rockport.
Jordana and Ray Pickup, the husband-and-wife duo behind Rockport Brewing Company, have their eyes set on opening a brewery and tap room in town, hopefully at Whistlestop Mall, by 2021. In order for them to do that, however, some changes need to be made to the town's bylaws. As it stands, establishments that serve alcohol to be consumed on the premises are required to sell food as well.
"The bylaw might need to be rewritten," said Ray Pickup. "None of it revolves around a brewery."
Although Rockport had been a historically dry town for about a century and a half, townsfolk have been voting down various restrictions at Town Meeting over the past few years.
Beer and wine was first allowed to be sold in 2006 — the only way to get it, however, was alongside a meal at a restaurant. Nine years later, restaurants were finally allowed to serve booze to customers who didn't order any food. In 2013, residents voted to allow one grocery store in town to sell beer and wine to take home — the honor went to Whistlestop Market in January last year. The following summer came Rockport's latest alcohol-related change — residents voted to allow two prospective “gourmet or specialty food" establishments, i.e. wine and cheese stores, to hold liquor licenses. So far, none have opened in town.
The Pickups have been discussing their options with town officials. Ray Pickup said officials are "willing to work with businesses that want to come to town." But, until the bylaws change, the Pickups will need to rely on other vendors to sell their products. On Wednesday, Rockport Brewing Company received a farmer-brewery license from the state. The license, according to mass.gov, "allows the holder to produce malt beverages and sell them at retail or at wholesale."
"Since I'm not opening a tap room right now, I'll be able to contract the brew at another brewery," Ray Pickup explained. "I got two options now, I can have them make it for me and I pay them, or I pay them rent and use their equipment myself."
Speaking with a Gloucester Times reporter on Thursday, Ray said he was on his way to speak with a local brewery to weigh his options.
"I have a couple interviews lined up," he said.
The Pickups moved from South Boston to Rockport five years ago to be closer to Jordana's family. They celebrated the birth of their first child, Ellie, last summer.
Around three years ago, Ray Pickup explained, "We were sitting by the beach thinking, 'What can we do in Rockport that isn't already here?' Alcohol is the first thing that comes to mind." That following Christmas, Jordana surprised Ray with his own home brewing kit.
Ray Pickup merely considered home-brewing as a hobby when starting out, making batches for family and friends to sample. The more he saw people enjoy his beer, however, the more he began to think about his future as a brewer. As the years went on, Ray began networking with the North Shore Brewers and began participating in local brewing competitions.
Most of Rockport Brewing Company's nine current brews are based on food recipes Ray Pickup either prepared and enjoyed over his lifetime. For example, the seasonal Americanus, a farmhouse ale, is "brewed with lobster and assorted New England spices," according to the company's website. Right now, Ray is working on a "Gose, salty beer" inspired by an hors d'oeuvre he had at his wedding — watermelon squares topped with feta cheese.
"You wouldn't think it would taste good," he explained, "but the sweetness of the watermelon mixed with the saltiness of the cheese was really delicious."
Looking toward the future, Ray Pickup hopes his budding business will be able to provide Rockport with year-round revenue.
"The brand is tying everything in to Rockport," he said. "We want to do more with the community. Right now we have local artists designing artwork for cans. Anyone who would want to do a pop-up kitchen at the taproom and sell food is welcome. Rockport needs the business."
