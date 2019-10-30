ROCKPORT — After a 12-day break, the Feather & Wedge restaurant reopens at 5 tonight.
Co-owner Stephen Smit is not ready to discuss why the small restaurant at 5 Main St. closed, but said he plans to make a big announcement within the next two weeks. During the hiatus, the restaurant's interior got a new coat of blue-gray paint.
Days before Feather & Wedge closed down, Smit said two prep area staffers were given the option to leave before management fired them. They left.
"Sometimes, there a lack of professionalism," Smit said. "Quite honestly, we're happy to see them go."
In addition, one of the chefs decided to take a break from working the kitchen. Smit said the chef had been working "60 hours a week" as of late.
"He has indicated that he would like to come back," Smit reassured.
On the front window, a "Now Hiring" sign is displayed. The restaurant is looking to hire a line cook, prep cook and dishwasher.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
