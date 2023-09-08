ROCKPORT — Residents and business owners who have recently suffered flood damage to their properties have just been thrown a curve ball.
Property owners may still file claims for flood relief, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced alterations to its Flood Insurance Rate Maps and Flood Insurance Studies for Essex County.
Building Inspector Paul Orlando said the changes are minor. The preliminary flood insurance rate maps are designed to identify areas that are prone to flooding during storms, according to Orlando. He said the last time substantive changes were made was in 2014.
“The only real changes we’ve noticed is they’ve created flood zones around the watershed areas,” he said, pointing to changes pertaining to property near the Cape Pond Reservation off Eastern Avenue and the Mill Brook Watershed.
“The preliminary maps showing the proposed changes in Rockport are minimal,” Orlando said.
The town was notified last week of the changes, and a notice was published in the Federal Register on July 31. FEMA will accept appeals of any owner or lessee of real property who believes their property rights will be adversely impacted by the changes for a 90-day period which began Aug. 28.
According to FEMA, these appeals must be accompanied by scientific or technical data which challenges the accuracy of the revisions.
Rockport officials said the town reviewed the changes with the emergency management director, police Chief John Horvath, and with Orlando. They determined the changes will not have any adverse impacts on town operations.
He said each town and city in the state has specific maps that designate the proposed changes.
He added it was difficult to estimate the number of residents who might apply for flood relief each year.
Property owners or lessees who have data that contradicts FEMA’s flood insurance rate maps are encouraged to provide the information to the Select Board and town administrator’s office at Town Hall by Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
“This will give the town 30 days to review all submissions prior to submitting them to FEMA,” according to a note published on the town’s website. “The submission must include all required scientific data.”
According to the notice, the town is tasked with compiling all information regarding the appeals and sending it to FEMA either on behalf of the owner or lessee or on behalf of the town of Rockport, if it is determined to be appropriate.
All information about appeals, as well as questions about the process, can be sent to FIRMquestions@rockport.gov.
The current FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps may be found by visiting https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.