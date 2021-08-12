Rockport Fire assistant chief ousted  

ROCKPORT — Steven Abell is no longer the town's assistant fire chief.
Selectmen voted against reappointing him to the Board of Fire Engineers on Tuesday evening. The final vote was 4-1, with only Sarah Wilkinson voting in favor of his reappointment. Fire Chief Kirk Keating and Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wonson were both reappointed unanimously.
By the town charter, the board is comprised of the Fire Department's chief, and two assistant chiefs. It is responsible for overseeing the Fire Department’s four companies and personnel, preparing its budgets, approving invoices, payrolls, training, fire reports, record keeping, and equipment purchases and maintenance, according to the town’s bylaws.
By removing him from the board, selectmen effectively demoted Abell from his position as assistant chief.
Abell's ouster is the latest change in the leadership of the Rockport Fire Department, which has been in turmoil since Chief James Doyle was suspended in November then fired in February. Keating acted as chief until selectmen made in it official in April. Wonson, then a captain, was promoted in March.
"This is extremely upsetting for me today," Wilkinson said after the vote was made. "I am honestly embarrassed to be a member of the Board of Selectmen this evening. ... I think we are elected to not do what's popular on social media or for a small number of people, but the entire town. ... I feel like if this is how the town treats (its) employees, I have nothing to say other than I'm sorry and I'm embarrassed."
Wilkinson expanded on these comments to the Gloucester Daily Times on Wednesday afternoon.
"Steve Abell has been an extremely professional leader in the fire department," she wrote via text message. "His personnel file represents this as well. As I said last night I was truly embarrassed to be the lone member of the (Board of Selectmen) to recognize Steve’s record and his performance by voting to reappoint him. It is an enormous loss to the town and its residents."
Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell pushed back Tuesday on her statements, attesting to how each selectmen puts time and thought into their votes.
"To attribute a vote to somebody's acquiescence to a public sentiment is unfair," he said.
Selectmen Herman Lilja and Ross Brackett said their decisions not to reappoint Abell were based on discussions they had with Keating, Wonson and town firefighters.
"There was this longstanding belief, on the part of many, that his oversight was lacking," Lilja told the Times. "It was too heavy handed — more critical than constructive. His willingness to change seemed to fall on deaf ears. (My decision) was all done for the future of the Fire Department."
At the meeting, Selectman Paul Murphy said he had reservations of reappointing Abell after hearing "a lot over the town over the last year."
"I don't want to go too deep to personnel issues," Murphy told the Times, "(but) certainly there was a division with the department and Board of Fire Engineers. Hopefully moving forward this will continue to heal the Fire Department."
Brackett declined to elaborate on the discussions he had with Keating on Wednesday afternoon, but said he stood by his vote.
"(Abell) wasn't right for the job right now to move the department forward," he said.
According to his LinkedIn page, Abell has been with the Rockport Fire Department since 1993. Over the years, he worked his way up from firefighter to lieutenant, captain and, in July 2019, assistant chief.
Abell said he was unable to comment for this story when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.
Members of the volunteer Rockport Fire Department have been vocal about their distrust in Abell's leadership since November 2020. Last fall, a majority of firefighters signed a letter demanding selectmen remove Abell and Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink from the department's leadership. The emergency service director position was put on hold weeks later, but Abell remained as assistant chief.
In March, the volunteers sent another letter to selectmen once again urging them to sack Abell.
"We agree that this relationship is irreparably damaged and unsalvageable," the letter stated. "(Abell) has intentionally undermined morale of the department by conducting investigations into firefighters for minor infractions, leading to several suspensions and terminations, therefore creating a hostile work environment. ... He has prevented potential new hires from joining the department in order to keep employee numbers low."
Selectmen have yet to discuss filling Abell's seat on the Board of Fire Engineers.
It is unclear if Abell will remain a Rockport firefighter.
