Rockport fire chief hearing rescheduled for Wednesday  

ROCKPORT — A hearing by selectmen to determine fire Chief James Doyle's future as a town employee has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.
This marks the second time the hearing has been rescheduled. Originally, selectmen planned to discuss Doyle's status during an executive session last Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. Doyle's son-in-law and lawyer, Liam O'Connell of the Gloucester firm Farrell Smith O’Connell, protested against having the hearing behind closed doors and not before the public. It was then rescheduled for last Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. The town's Zoom account only allowed 300 people to sign or call into the meeting, and some who tried to log on ended up getting shut out. The meeting was adjourned as both selectmen and O'Connell agreed the situation violated open meeting laws.
For Wednesday, "the town has temporarily upgraded its account to accommodate a large number of attendees for this meeting," Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said in an email. On Monday evening it was unclear if there is a cap on how many people can attend Wednesday's meeting. Vieira did not respond when asked to clarify his statement.
The Wednesday hearing was posted on the town website, rockportma.gov, at 4 p.m. Monday, in accordance with state law requiring 48-hour notice before a public meet is held.
It is not publicly known why Doyle's employment is in jeopardy. The town said it is considering his termination due to "personnel issues," but have not offered any further insight on what these issues are. Some members of the public believe the matter is somehow involved with the ongoing leadership struggles occurring at the Rockport Fire Department.
Despite putting Doyle on administrative leave the day after Rockport Fire's volunteer firefighters threatened a walkout unless selectmen removed Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink and fire Assistant Chief Steven Abell Jr. from their department leadership duties, the town has repeatedly claimed the two situations are unrelated.
In the meantime, selectmen agreed to have the department audited and suspended the emergency service director's position. Schmink remains assistant police chief.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
TO JOIN HEARING
Who, what and why: Selectmen will host a hearing via Zoom on the employment status of Fire Chief James Doyle.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.
How to join: Via Zoom at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/89712454711 or by calling 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 897 1245 4711.