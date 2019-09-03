ROCKPORT — The mixed use property at 39 Main St., next door to the Shalin Liu Performance Center, has smoke and heat damage and will need rehabilitation after a fire late Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Jim Doyle said he and five firefighters were meeting at the station when the call about smoke coming from the building came in around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, no one was in the building, although Doyle said the building owner and the owner of Fallon Art Scapes, a first-floor tenant arrived on scene later.
"There was a lot of heat and smoke," Doyle said, adding firefighters knocked the fire down around 5:30 p.m., after searching the building for its source. He said the heaviest damage was contained to a room on the first floor used for painting where the fire is believed to have started.
Rockport firefighters were joined by colleagues from the Gloucester and Essex fire departments at the scene, while Manchester provided station coverage.
"It was a hot day, and we needed a lot of manpower, to shuttle guys in and out to keep hydrated" Doyle said. "My guys did a great job, Gloucester supplied a lot of experience, and manpower was key."
Doyle noted that a lot people stopped to take photos and videos of the firefighters at work, saying a helicopter flew overhead, as well as drone.
In a video posted on Facebook on Rockport Stuff, firefighters could be seen on the roof breaking a glass door of a third-floor unit to vent the smoke.
The Butler Haberdashery building was listed for sale in May, with a price in July of $995,000. In a real estate ad, it is described as a mixed use property featuring two retail storefronts on the first floor —one is Fallon Art Scapes — a newly renovated first-floor studio apartment, two one-bedroom residential units on the second floor and another one-bedroom rental unit on the third floor.
Doyle had no estimate on the cost of the damage.
The property is owned by Kettle Cove Properties Llc of Gloucester and is assessed at $738,000, according to town records.
