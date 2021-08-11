Rockport Fire lawsuit in court Monday

ROCKPORT — An Essex Superior Court judge who has already listened to arguments related to the leadership of the Rockport Fire Department will now hear more concerning the call for making the fire brigade autonomous of all other town departments.
Judge William Barrett will hear the town's case for dismissal and the plaintiff's rebuttal next Monday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. in Lawrence.
The suit was filed by eight "Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners," reportedly all Rockport taxpayers, and their attorney, Michael Walsh. The petitioners claim selectmen offended “against the sovereignty of the voters of the Town of Rockport” for not supporting their call for a Special Town Meeting vote to make the Rockport Fire Department independent.
When the petitioners called for a Town Meeting vote in December, Town Counsel Darren Klein responded in an email that the town would hold no such meeting.
"Establishing a Fire District pursuant to (state law) can only be accomplished when a Fire Department does not already exist that covers the geographic area proposed for the 'Fire District,'" Klein wrote to Walsh. "A Special Act has been enacted by the Massachusetts Legislature, which serves as the Town Charter, and which codifies the establishment of the town’s Fire Department with fire engineers appointed by the Board of Selectmen."
In January, selectmen agreed to work with the petitioners on a warrant article seeking an independent fire district for the 2021 Annual Town Meeting in May. However, these plans were dropped after the Rockport Fire Department captains refused to support it. Selectmen, along with fire Chief Kirk Keating, voted to remove the proposed article from the draft Town Meeting warrant in early April.
By the end of April, Walsh and the petitioners filed suit.
Walsh then filed an emergency motion on April 27 asking the court to allow a Special Town Meeting on the independent fire district question to be held during Annual Town Meeting. Walsh's motion was denied by the court the following week. Per state law, a Special Town Meeting would need to be announced at least two weeks before it is scheduled; Annual Town Meeting was held May 15.
Last week, the town's motion to dismiss was filed by the court, along with Walsh's rebuttal.
"Defendant hereby moves to dismiss Plaintiff’s Complaint on the grounds that it is moot because as Plaintiff states in the Complaint, the (Annual Town Meeting) has already occurred," wrote Klein. "...the Petition that Plaintiff seeks to have placed on the warrant...is simply defective as a matter of law, because the Town already has an established Fire Department."
Walsh argued that the matter is not moot as the article calling for an autonomous fire department could be taken up at Fall Town Meeting later this year.
"It may not be accepted by Town Meeting, but that is also the will of the electorate which is entitled to deference," he wrote. "What is not acceptable is for the town’s administration, its executive, to decide to prevent the electorate from having the option to consider the restructuring of their fire department."
Monday's hearing will be similar to the one the town participated in last month before Barrett. The town sought to dismiss all counts brought against it by 10 Rockport taxpayers who allege, in part, that the town illegally fired fire Chief James Doyle.
Barrett has yet to make a ruling on the ten-taxpayer suit and will ultimately make a decision whether the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners' suit may continue.
