ROCKPORT — Residents who wanted the town to vote on whether an autonomous Rockport fire district should be created will have another day in court next month.
The town's request to stay discovery in the case was rejected Monday by Essex Superior Court Judge William Barrett, meaning the town will need to continue using taxpayer dollars to make its case against the plaintiffs, the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners.
The petitioners sued the town after selectmen and fire Chief Kirk Keating voted against supporting an article on the 2021 Town Meeting warrant that sought to create an independent Rockport fire district. The article will be up for discussion at Fall Town Meeting on Sept. 13 as a citizens' petition.
In June, the town filed a motion to stay discovery and quash a request by the plaintiffs to depose Beth Ann Renner of Rockport. Renner's home, which reportedly abuts three of the petitioners' homes, burned down in 2012. Renner is a member of the Back Beach Neighbors Committee, which is suing the town in district and and courts. Both the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners and the Back Beach Neighbors Committee are being represented by attorney Michael Walsh.
"The witness that plaintiff seeks to depose has no information relevant to plaintiff’s claims" regarding the Independent Fire District article, the town argued. "Ms. Renner is not a town employee. ... While (the Renner fire was) unfortunate, the same is not relevant to whether the Select Board should have voted to place Plaintiff’s Petition for an Independent Fire District on the warrant for an annual meeting that was already held."
Walsh told the Gloucester Daily Times that Renner's testimony would show "how the Fire Department was much better back then" with leadership from firefighting professionals.
The Fire Department is now lead by Keating, who promoted from assistant chief when former Chief James Doyle was fired. Mark Schmink, who retired Friday as assistant police chief, had been acting as emergency service director until selectmen suspended the position. Assistant Chief James Abell was not reappointed by selectmen to the town's Board of Fire Engineers last week, effectively removing him from his leadership position. The department's volunteer firefighters argued the two men were the root of the department's leadership issues last fall.
The request to quash Renner's deposition was denied by the court as she is a "nonparty" to the defendant.
"Generally, a party does not have standing to object to a subpoena addressed to a nonparty, absent some claim of privilege," read the ruling by Judge Salim Rodrigues Tabit.
The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16, when the court will consider the town's March motion to dismiss all charges.
The town has argued the petitioners' case is moot as they sought to have the court act before spring Town Meeting in May. At Monday's hearing, town counsel maintained the issue is still moot as the petitioners seemed to have gotten what they wanted -- their article will be presented at fall Town Meeting.
Additionally, town counsel said, the petitioners' argument to instate an independent fire department is invalid as the town has a working fire department in place.
Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10. Walsh argues the town failed to respond to the petitioners' complaint within 20 days, in violation of state law.
The town claims it received the complaint on June 21 by certified mail and the motion to dismiss was sent to Walsh on July 12, well within the allocated 20-day window.
Judge William Barrett, who is presiding over the case, is also overseeing another Superior Court case relating to the Rockport Fire Department. Ten taxpayers have accused the town of illegally firing Doyle, among other claims. Barrett took the town's motion to dismiss all charges under advisement. At the time of publication, no ruling had been made.
