Rockport firefighter back home after weeks-long COVID-19 hospital stay  

ROCKPORT — Jason Doyle, 38, the Rockport fire lieutenant hospitalized for than a month fighting COVID-19, is back home.
Doyle was admitted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston in mid-December. The virus hit him hard due to an underlining health condition.
Janelle Favaloro, whose husband and sons work alongside Doyle at Rockport Fire Department's Sandy Bay Fire Company, organized a GoFundMe campaign with a $10,000 goal to help Doyle pay for living expenses while in the hospital. As of Friday evening, 643 donors have contributed $42,438 to the online fundraiser.
Doyle came home from Tuesday after five weeks on the hospital. Favaloro wrote in her fundraising pitch that his recovery may be lengthy and some money raised will be used for Doyle's food expenses as well.
Doyle has been a volunteer firefighter in Rockport since 2002, and a Sandy Bay Fire Company lieutenant since November 2019. He also works as for the town's Public Works Department.
"Jason is such a humble and reserved guy, so he is overwhelmed by the attention and scope of this effort," Favaloro said in a Jan. 7 update to the GoFundMe page.
Doyle did not wish to comment on this story.
Donations are still being accepted at gf.me/v/c/qy36/help-for-firefighterjason-doyle.
