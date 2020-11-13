ROCKPORT — Members of the Rockport Fire Department believe the town’s recent statement claiming support for an all-volunteer fire department covertly outlines town leaders’ ulterior motives.
The town statement issued Wednesday said selectmen and Town Administrator Mitch Vieira “all unanimously spoke against any transition to a full-time department and voiced support for the current structure in town.” The announcement concluded that fire services will be covered by Gloucester Fire Department if the Rockport firefighters decide to walk this Friday over grievances concerning leadership of the department.
The town has yet to provide any other information on how any transition will occur if the firefighters walk off the job. On Thursday evening, there was no word on how long the town plans on using the Gloucester Fire Department for coverage, how the town will pay for Gloucester’s services, what the impact on taxpayers will be, and if the town will build up its own fire department with new volunteers.
Vieira did not respond to email requests for comment on this story. Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith directed all questions to Vieira. Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth George could not be reached for comment. Gloucester Mayor Sefetia Romeo Theken was not available to speak with the Gloucester Times on Thursday.
Selectman Paul Murphy said he had “no new information” outside what the town had already issued in its statement and that “we’re supposed to get an update later on this (Thursday) evening.”
Rockport firefighters delivered a letter Monday to selectmen demanding the town remove Director of Emergency Services Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. from their leadership positions and allow firefighters to return to training. Firefighters allege these two town employees are attempting to displace the firefighters and replace them with full-time staff. If the town refuses to remove Schmink and Abell from the department’s leadership by Friday at 6 p.m., the majority of the firefighters will quit, according to the letter.
On Wednesday, town officials agreed firefighters could resume training after meeting the captains of Rockport Fire’s four companies, but did not address the grievances concerning Schmink and Abell.
Capt. Frank Favaloro of Rockport’s Pigeon Cove fire company posted a response to Facebook shortly after the town made its statement Wednesday, which was shared by members of the Rockport Fire Department. It accused the town of being “disingenuous.”
“The Selectmen are simply shifting one future full-time fire department (Rockport, under Director Schmink and Asst. Chief Abell) for another present, full-time department (Gloucester, under Director Schmink and Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith),” the response reads. “We, the taxpayers, will be forced to pay dearly under this arrangement. Please do not be fooled. It is this type of verbal, sleight-of-hand by the selectmen that reinforces the need for your volunteer firefighters to follow the path they had set forward on Monday.”
The firefighters allege town leaders are attempting to uproot the Rockport Fire Department and replace it with full-time staff. If the town refuses to remove Schmink and Abell from the department leadership Friday at 6 p.m., the majority of firefighters will quit.
On Tuesday, the captains of Rockport Fire’s four companies met with town officials to discuss firefighters’ complaints. Favaloro said Vieira told the captains those who do not remove their names from Monday’s letter will be “retired.”
“It is clear that the Selectmen and Town Administrator do not want to pick the very easy answer stating them in the face: two for 30-plus,” the firefighters’ response Wednesday concludes. “By removing two officers ... in whom your volunteer firefighters have boldly stated they have no confidence in their abilities and motives, you save 30-plus devoted, volunteer public servants who come to your need, at all hours of the day and night, for pennies on the dollar.”
On Thursday afternoon, Favaloro estimated that around half of the firefighters were willing to take their names off Monday’s letter to selectmen.
“I’ve asked those who want to take their name off to do it at the last possible moment,” he said. “We’ll just have to go from there.”
