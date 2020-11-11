ROCKPORT — A majority of Rockport's all-volunteer Fire Department are threatening to quit unless the town removes Mark Schmink as director of emergency services and Steven Abell Jr. as assistant fire chief.
Capt. Frank Favaloro of Rockport's Pigeon Cove fire company sent a letter to selectmen Monday demanding the "return of control of the Fire Department to the Fire Chief, James Doyle." This includes ending Schmink's and Abell's oversight of the department, reinstating complete control to Doyle and reinstating training "for all members of the Fire Department in a COVID-19 safe manner." If their demands aren't met by Friday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., most members of the fire department, including Doyle and Assistant Chief Kirk Keating, will stop working, according to the letter.
"It's pretty unanimous that everyone is going to walk," Favaloro said in an interview, "except for assistant chief and a couple others who are afraid for their jobs."
"We just felt we're being bullied by the director," he said. "We've been complaining about the treatment since February. (Schmink)'s taking complete control of the fire department."
Selectman Chairwoman Ruth George could not be reached for comment.
When reached Tuesday, Schmink declined to comment, referring all questions to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, who could not be reached at the time of publication.
Schmink was chosen by police Chief John Horvath in June 2019 to serve as assistant chief of police and director of emergency services as part of Vieira’s leadership reorganization plan. Schmink previously served as a lieutenant in the police department.
Abell was promoted from captain of the Pigeon Cove company to assistant fire chief in July of 2019. Favaloro took over Abell's old role.
At the time, Vieira said the management shifts were a way to save the town money. Instead of hiring full-time employees with benefits, established employees took on more work for a pay raise.
Schmink's promotion ruffled some feathers at the Fire Department. In a Facebook post, Favaloro said members of the department "are frustrated by the lack of knowledge that this new position was being introduced, and furthermore, that no current firefighters were given the opportunity to apply for the job. The current director, Mark Schmink, has no firefighting experience, does not drill with the department, and has no regard for our status as volunteers."
Firefighters say Schmink's new policies have substantially reduced the roles of Doyle and the captains of its four companies.
Firefighters criticized a lack of training under Schmink's leadership. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schmink directed police and fire personnel to periodically post themselves downtown and hand out face coverings those who needed them. Some on the all-volunteer fire staff refused to participate as they already work full-time jobs on top of manning the department. Shortly after, training sessions stopped.
"I can only speak for my company, because we all do them separately, but the last drill we had was in January, early February," Favaloro said. "Our truck (engines) are binding up because they've not been taken out."
Favaloro said more than 10 volunteers have been either dismissed or put on leave since Schmink was named director of emergency services.
Favalaro said town officials have yet to reach out to him regarding his letters.
"It's been 24 hours plus and I haven't heard from them," he said Tuesday.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.