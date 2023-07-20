Rockport fireworks in the works

ROCKPORT — Fireworks celebrations are a beautiful thing.
They bring people together, they are a joy to look at and they are often associated with celebrating the nation’s heritage.
But they do not come cheap.
Each time spectators view the hundreds of projectiles that paint the night skies myriad colors, thousands are spent to put on the show.
A fundraising effort is underway for Rockport’s Illumination Weekend, according to Susan Collins, who serves co-chair with husband Tim of the Rockport Fireworks Committee, which is responsible for planning the Aug. 12 event.
The fireworks are slated to be set off on that August Saturday from Granite Pier at 9 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 13.
This year marks the tenth for fireworks show, which is scheduled to last between 25 and 27 minutes, according to Susan Collins.
“You’ll be able to see them from Front Beach, Back Beach, downtown Rockport and the Headlands,” she said.
Festivities will actually begin on Aug. 10, when between 400 and 500 battery- and solar-powered and illuminated lanterns will be set out around town, including in Dock Square, Harvey Park and other town-owned properties, Collins said.
On Aug. 12, activities during the day will include offerings for children starting at 11 a.m. in Harvey Park, including face painting, book reading by a number of authors and also a planned appearance by Rockport Police Chief John Horvath.
“Our committee is very busy,” said Collins. “We’ll begin planning with the company, American Thunder, right after for next year’s fireworks.”
All told, costs for the effort now run approximately $40,000, Collins said, adding costs have jumped over the years due supply issues and the rising cost of materials. Ten years ago, she said, putting on the show cost about $18,000.
“It’s a mix of our biggest show and it’s hard to get supplies in,” she said. “That’s why costs have gone up.”
Fundraising activities for the event will be held this Saturday, July 12, and on Aug. 5 at the Rockport Farmers Market in Harvey Park at the corner of Broadway and Mount Pleasant Street.
Event organizers will be selling raffle tickets to win painting of the fireworks by local artist Ken Knowles, lanterns, fireworks T-shirts and fireworks candles. Knowles is a local artist who has been known to paint night images, in oil, of the fireworks.
To finance the fireworks, volunteers in town are also asking residents and visitors to donate to the “Rockport Illumination Fund, Inc.” Contributions may be sent to: Rockport Illumination Fund, 16-b South St., Rockport, MA 01996.
Donations may also be sent to Venmo@Rockport-Fireworks.
The fireworks show is supported entirely by contributions, although Susan Collins said the town pays for police and fire details at the event and also opens the doors to town facilities for bathroom breaks.
Tim Collins praised the town for backing the event.
“We would like to thank the whole town for their support and generosity over the past 10 years,” he said.
