ROCKPORT — Worship at the First Baptist Church of Rockport will happen without COVID-19 restrictions beginning the Sunday.
To celebrate the end of restrictions the church at 4 High St., will be having a catered lunch with indoor and outdoor seating options this Sunday, May 30, according to the senior minister, Matthew Wigton. Worship begins at 10 a.m.
The church will not require mask wearing but encourages those who wish to, to do so. Some of the pews will be closed to maintain social distanced spacing.
Members of the church have been safely meeting in person since June 2020. Through following the COVID-19 protocols, Wigton said the church has seen growth and expanded opportunities over the last year.
More information about the church and services may be found at FirstBaptistRockport.org