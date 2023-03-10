ROCKPORT — A forum on questions related to affordable housing in Rockport will take place Saturday at Rockport Public Library.
The meeting, “XYZ’s of Affordable Housing,” organized by the Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition, is slated to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room at the library, 17 School St.
During the gathering, coalition members will discuss such topics as train pollution, noise, air quality, sewer and water capacity, parking issues, the “R zoning district density,” efforts to preserve the town’s “community aesthetic” and the path ahead for existing buildings with more than three units that can be counted as affordable housing.
“We’re trying to educate citizens about this,” said Diane Vella, of the coalition’s 15 members. “It’s confusing. There’s a lot of acronyms and a lot of words we don’t understand.”
The Saturday meeting follows a meeting held Feb. 25 called the “ABC’s of Affordable Housing.”
“That meeting was a lot of presentation and not a lot of questions,” said Vella on Thursday. “That’s why we’re holding this meeting; to have questions.”
The discussion is also slated to include consideration of the distribution of family and senior housing, how to protect against “unfriendly” 40B development and the difference between the Rockport Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Rockport Community Land Trust.
Further, questions will be discussed related to the MBTA Community Rail district, what the consequences of non-compliance will potentially be and also the timeline for creating a MBTA Community Rail District.
Vella said having the information about affordable housing will prepare residents in advance of annual Town Meeting slated for April 1 which is slated to take up some zoning questions.
“We want as many people as possible to learn this stuff,” said Vella.
The meeting will also be accessible on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82159190668. The meeting ID is: 821 5919 0668.
More information is available at the Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition’s website, www.rahc.us.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.