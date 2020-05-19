ROCKPORT — At the beginning of the school year, the fourth-graders in Susan Collins' class at Rockport Elementary School began working on a garden project at nearby Seaview Farm, where they planted daffodil and tulip bulbs last fall.
"We decided to do a project that could be shared with people at Den-Mar nursing home. First we wrote letters to different businesses and companies to get bulbs," wrote the students in a press release.
Their class first received bulbs from Wolf Hill Home and Garden Center in Gloucester and Smith Ace Hardware & Lumber in Rockport. In total, the fourth-graders received donations of more than 400 bulbs from places such as Wicked Tulips and other bulb companies
"When we had all the bulbs, we planned a day to walk over to the farm. We walk past the horse stable and silo to get to the garden. Once we got there we saw all the big round hay bales," pupil Delilah Parisi said. "One of my favorite parts is climbing on the hay bales."
The fourth-graders used hoes to get the soil prepped and to remove all the weeds before planting the bulbs.
The class then broke into four groups and dug deep holes. Each group planted about 100 bulbs.
"It was a lot of hard work and it probably took an hour or so," pupil Brendan Marshall said. "When we were walking over, my friend Zane told me we were going to use a pitchfork to plant the bulbs. I didn’t want anyone to know that I didn’t know what a pitchfork was. I thought in my head that it was probably like a metal fork that you dig in the ground with — and I found out that it was."
Over the winter, the students walked over to check on the bulbs, though there wasn’t much to see yet. They said they were surprised to see the spinach was growing. They roasted sunflowers seeds and had hot chocolate.
"This spring we were planning a trip back to the garden. We planted seeds in our classroom to bring over to the farm to plant. When school was canceled for a few weeks (because of the coronavirus), many students brought the seedlings home to care for," the fourth-graders wrote.
During April vacation, the students went to the farm with their families in half-hour intervals to plant their seedlings and cut daffodils. The students expressed surprise at how many colorful flowers had grown in just one season.
Each family cut daffodils, and the flowers ultimately were delivered to Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation on South Street where they were distributed to the residents.
"We think that the residents at Den-Mar will be delighted to see how much we care about them," Marshall said, "especially at a time when they can not have visitors."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.