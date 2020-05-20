ROCKPORT — Rockport Garden Club has begun planting its summer gardens around town.
A team of volunteers were out planting 15 perennials and weeding the gardens around Barletta Park and the Rockport Public Library on Wednesday morning.
On Thursday, the group plans on filling the planters by Dock Square with dahlias and other annuals.
"We were all social distancing and wearing our masks," said club member Peggy Coonley. "Everyone is excited to get out and continue to beautify the town."
The town's 13 gardens are maintained throughout the season through the volunteering of garden club members.
