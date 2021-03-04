ROCKPORT — Fresh meals and possibly alcohol is expected to be served up at Rockport Golf Club this June.
Selectmen unanimously approved of the Country Club Road golf club’s request to pursue a liquor license.
“The first step was applying and getting approval from the town,” said Robert Audano, treasurer on the Rockport Golf Club Board of Directors. “The next step is applying to the state Alcohol Beverage Control Commission. We plan to do that shortly, within the next week or two.”
Town Administrator Mitch Viera said in an email that if the state clears Rockport Golf Club and the club completes all local inspections, the town will grant it the license.
“Rockport Golf Club, Inc. applied for a seasonal, all-alcohol license,” he wrote. “For the on-premise licenses, Rockport can issue 10 year-round, all-alcohol licenses.”
According to Audano, the liquor license is just one part of the club’s big plans for this summer.
“We hope to open the food and beverage sales by June 1,” he explained. “There’s going to be an area for food preparation and a large, open-air tent for seating.”
Orders will be taken through a take-out window. Audano said the club’s menu will focus on foods that golfers can take “on the go” along with “beer, wine, spritzers, maybe a limited selection of hard liquor.”
Staff are working alongside a “former restaurant professional” to develop the club’s food and drink services. Audano refused to name the partner as there is no formal contract between the two parties as of yet.
Audano said one of the reasons the golf club is pursuing a liquor license is to “get better control of the alcohol situation.” At Tuesday’s meeting of selectmen, it was brought up that some golfers have snuck alcohol onto the premises over the years.
“It’s never been a major problem, but (with the license) we’ll have a better way to control the source of alcohol on site,” Audano said. “Also, Rockport Golf Club has been strictly a golf-only operation. (Food and alcohol) would be nice way to generate revenue for the club, which is never a bad thing.”
