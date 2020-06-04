Cape Ann's towns are planning to celebrate their graduating high school seniors while keep apart to prevent the spread on the novel coronaviur this Friday, June 5.
Rockport High School staff are presenting a drive-by ceremony for the 70 students in the Class of 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"There'll be a stage outside the high school," said Superintendent Rob Liebow. "(RHS Principal) Amy (Rose), the School Committee Board chair, myself and others will be up there handing out diplomas as students drive by. There will be a photo opportunity as well."
Each graduating student has been given a specific time to arrive on Jerden's Lane. Rockport High staff will line the parking lot to greet the graduates. A limit of two cars per student is in place to keep the line moving. The full event will be filmed by Rockport High technology teacher Jeff Richards.
Liebow was hesitant to call Friday's event a graduation ceremony. He hopes a more proper ceremony will be held sometime in early August on the Rockport High soccer field. The plans for such event are still in the works.
Manchester Essex Regional High School will host a parade for its senior class beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Residents are welcome to cheer the students as they drive by. The full route is as follows: In Manchester, from Pleasant Street Extension to School Street, Pleasant Street, Pine Street, Central Street, Union Street, Beach Street, Singing Beach Circle roundabout, Beach Street, Summer Street, Lincoln Street, Arbella Street, Pleasant Street Extension and School Street to Essex. Once in Essex, the parade will travel Southern Avenue, Main Street, Martin Street, before ending on Apple Street.
Students are asked to meet at the high school's upper parking lot between 4 and 4:30 p.m. and have somebody drive them to fully enjoy the experience.
After the parade, staff will present a Senior Spotlight event for students and their families.
"The program will consist of student performances, messages from faculty and students," explained Manchester Essex Regional High School Principal Patricia Puglisi. "Students have been asked to upload a brief video message or picture to be included in the program. A link to access the program will be sent to families which can be shared with other families, grandparents, and friends."
Earlier this week, Manchester Essex Regional High School seniors posed for pictures on a graduation stage erected on Hyland Field. Family will receive a professionally taken photo at another graduation ceremony tentatively planned for Friday, July 31, when the seniors will receive their diplomas.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
ROCKPORT GRADUATION
What: Rockport High School seniors to receive diplomas during a drive-by event.
When: Friday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Rockport High School, Jerden's Lane.
Note: A proper ceremony is being tentatively planned for late August.
MANCHESTER ESSEX PARADE
What: Manchester Essex Regional High School seniors to parade by car through towns.
When: Friday, June 5, beginning at 4 p.m.
Where: Beginning at Pleasant Street Extension in Manchester, ending on Apple Street in Essex.
Note: A proper ceremony is planned for Friday, July 31.