Rockport head-on crash remains under investigation

ROCKPORT — A head-on crash Friday that sent the two drivers to the hospital remains under investigation, police said Sunday.
A landscaping dump truck and box truck collided head-on around noontime Friday on on Granite Street, near the Rowe Avenue intersection, where the speed limit is 30 mph.
"The driver of the box van was airlifted by medevac to Mass General" in Boston from Evans Field, said Rockport police Chief John Horvath at the scene. "The truck driver was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert" Hospital in Gloucester.
Rockport Police said Friday the dump truck driver is believed to be a man in his 30s, and the box truck driver was a Rockport man believed to be in his 60s. Both were the only occupants in their respective vehicles at the time of the crash.
Firefighters needed to use their hydraulic tools free the the box truck from the van, and then to remove the box truck driver from his vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Evans Field then flown to Boston.
"The van has a short front," said Assistant Police Chief Mark Shchmink while redirecting oncoming vehicles from Granite Street, Route 127, onto Rowe Avenue with Horvath. "That's what made it so tough."
Granite Street was closed down from Quarry Road to Story Street until first responders cleared the scene and reopened the street around 4 p.m.
Kate Webster, a Granite Street resident who lives a few houses down from the crash scene, was watching first responders clear out the area while standing in her driveway.
"I was out back with a friend and I heard sirens," she said. "I didn't think it was anything at first. Then I saw they were all stopping here. Then I saw the helicopters overhead. That's when I came out. It's frightening. When you hear something like this, you just hope it's not someone from around town. Then again, you also hope it's not someone you know."
Rockport Police, Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to the scene at 12:55 p.m. Mutual aid came from the Gloucester Fire Department, Gloucester Fire Rescue and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Rockport Police are working alongside the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section to investigate the crash.
