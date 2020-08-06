Rockport High School's Class of 2020 had their second socially distant graduation celebration Wednesday.
The small-scale graduation ceremony, held on the high school's soccer field, featured many of the hallmarks of years past - caps and gowns, a procession to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstances" and speeches from various students and faculty members. The only things missing, however, were diplomas. Students already received those during a drive-by event in the school's parking lot this past June.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, graduates were allowed four family members to attend the ceremony. Families grouped together inside their own reserved section out on the field marked by a large white spray-painted circle. Live music was provided by RHS Music Teacher Anthony Prestigiovanni on trumpet, instead of his full RHS band.
"While it feels a bit strange being here months after we finished school, I am still extremely thankful that I get the chance to stand up here and address my classmates and reflect on our shared time together," said Salutatorian Evelyn Merz during the first address of the evening. "Despite the unprecedented changes the world is facing today, one idea that remains prevalent in our society is that we must care for one another. It is as simple as that. Without care, without empathy, how can anyone survive, let alone thrive?"
During his socially conscious keynote speech, valedictorian Nathaniel Kirby touched on the killing of George Floyd this past May and the ongoing political strife in this country.
"What this world needs right now, more than anything else, is love," he said. "The only way to break this vicious cycle is to love other people whether you have a reason to or not – to trust the people around you, and forgive them when they mess up. Atticus Finch had it right when he told Scout, 'It’s not okay to hate anybody.' So despite what our world faces today, it isn’t time to give up hope."
To close out the ceremony, RHS Principal Amy Rose thanked the school's staff, superintendent Rob Liebow and members of the town's government and community.
"(The pandemic), as many things in life will, tried to break you, but here you are," she continued. "Stronger than you could’ve imagined you could be just months prior. This took your building, your classrooms, your teachers, sports teams, concert halls, stages and all physical connections to learning; yet here you are. Although you could not physically look down at the fingertips of your classmates, you felt them; perhaps more important and more powerfully than ever before."
Once dismissed, the Class of 2020 gathered around the school's side parking lot to toss their caps in the air. Recent grad Michael Newman said he felt the ceremony was "kind of weird."
"Although it was a little anti-climactic, it was good to have something," his friend and fellow student, Anthony Rano, followed up. "Something to celebrate with a group of people."
Lauren Ryan, another member of the Class of 2020, said she was preparing to go to Quinnipiac in the fall.
"It was good to get everyone together for one last time." she said. "I'm relieved that (the school year) is over but I'm also sad that we'll all be leaving each other."
