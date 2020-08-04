ROCKPORT — These scholarships and awards were giving to graduating members of Rockport High School's Class of 2020:
Principal's Scholarship, to a worthy and needy graduating senior who has exhibited traits demonstrating the attainment of ideals set forth by the Rockport High School faculty: Dillon Vanderpool.
Rockport Middle School Scholarship, to a worthy and deserving graduating senior pursuing higher education: Nathaniel Kirby.
Rockport Teacher's Association Scholarship, to a graduating senior(s) planning to attend a four-year educational institution: Jacob English and Marissa Exama.
Rockport Educational Support Staff Scholarship, to a student furthering his or her education, assisting in the beginning of a business, or entering the work force upon graduation: Matthew Connelly.
Almon B. Cook Scholarship, established to provide scholarships to Rockport High School graduates: Tayler Aylward and Nathaniel Kirby.
American Legion Auxillary Unit 98 Scholarship, to graduating students pursuing higher education: Abigail Iannotti.
American Legion Post 98 Scholarship, to graduating students pursuing higher education: Jillian Tierney.
American Postal Worker Union Scholarship APWU, to a graduating senior or first-time enrolling student into an institution of higher learning, university or college, junior college or technical institute: Alexa Kamm.
Arthur & Harriet Wright Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has been accepted at a school of higher learning, such as a college, business school, technical or trade school: John Andrew.
BankGloucester Scholarship, to a graduating senior intending to pursue an education in a 2- or 4-year institute of higher learning: Amanda Verga.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Michael Costello Scholarship, awarded to Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional and Essex Tech students who are Cape Ann residents, continuing their education in business or a related field at the collegiate level: Amy Petralia.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Sylvester L. "Red" Deering Scholarship, awarded to Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional and Essex Tech students who are Cape Ann residents, continuing their education in the trades: Jordan Anzvino.
Cape Ann Radio Club Scholarship, to a graduating senior seeking a career in radio, broadcasting, communications or electronics: Jacob Beaton.
Cape Ann Savings Bank Scholarships, to be awarded to deserving students pursuing higher education: Nic Costa, Sophia Cucchiaro, and John Penaloza.
Cape Ann Youth Hockey Association Scholarship in Memory of William Marchant, to a graduating senior who participated in the Cape Ann Youth Hockey program for a minimum of five years and who has been accepted by and plan to attend an institution of higher learning or enlisted in the military: John Andrew, Jacob English, Andrew Guelli, and Walker Knowles.
Captain Harry "Pint" Johnson Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior entering a trade school, maritime arts school or the emergency services field: Adam Ramsden.
Cusick Hill Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of the Evans, Contrino and Johnson families: Kai Knudsen.
Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship In Memory of Sally Costello, to a graduate who has been accepted by and plans to attend an institution of higher education: Dillon Vanderpool.
Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship In Memory of Shirley E. Klein, to a graduate who has been accepted by and plans to attend an institution of higher education: Colleen Murphy.
DECA - Embrace the Chase: Taylor Aylward and Sydney Champagne.
Easton Family Scholarship c/o Educational Foundation for Rockport, to a senior going on for further education: Evelyn Merz, Charles Prentiss, Sophia Renda, and Calvin Twombly.
Educational Foundation for Rockport, to a graduating senior who has best demonstrated diligence in academics, commitment to Rockport community and an encouraging spirit towards all fellow students. This award is made possible by all the people who have generously donated to the Educational Foundation for Rockport over the years: Taylor Aylward, Sydney Champagne, Alexa Kamm, and Rosemary McNiff.
Ethel M. Hiltz Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior planning a career in education: Marissa Exama.
First Congregational Church of Rockport, to graduating seniors: Holly Gagnon, Abigail Iannotti, and Michael Newman.
Friends of Halibut Point State Park Scholarship, to a Cape Ann high school senior planning to attend an accredited college or university and plan to major in any earth science disciplines: Perry Wilson.
Friends of Rockport Athletics Scholarships, to graduating seniors who have earned a varsity letter in athletics as a team member or manager and have been accepted by an accredited school, college or university for further education: Sydney Champagne, Andrew Guelli, Alexa Kamm, Rosemary McNiff, Evelyn Merz, Thomas Micalizzi, and Dillon Vanderpool.
Global Studies Scholarship, presented to a graduating senior accepted by an accredited institution of higher education who intends to study world language as either a major or minor: Angelina Jimenez
Harry J. & Grace M. West Scholarship Fund, to graduating seniors pursuing higher education: Ariana Lepage, Calvin Twombly, Dillon Vanderpool, and Rachael Young.
Houlihan Memorial Scholarship, to worthy graduating seniors: Ariana Bouchie, Katherine Hill, and Lauren Ryan.
Innkeepers of Rockport Scholarships, to be awarded to a graduating senior who has worked at one of the Inns of Rockport and will be continuing education after high school. The student must have a 3.0 (B) average or above and be involved in extracurricular activities in school and, or community: Jordan Anzivino, Sydney Champagne, Matthew Connelly, Nicolas Costa, Holly Gagnon, Thomas Micalizzi, Charles Ruiter, and Perry Wilson.
Isabel Babson Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior planning to pursue a degree in the nursing or physician profession: Clara Collins.
Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, to agraduating senior planning to attend a post-secondary institution: Ariana Bouchie.
Jeffrey Dietrich Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior pursuing a vocational career: Trevor Pelletier and Colt Roller.
Jeremiah Murphy Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has demonstrated good character and citizenship, earned satisfactory grades, and participated in school and, or community activities: Sydney Champagne.
Joan Martin Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior who plans to continue his or her education, with preferencegiven to applicants who plan to prepare for a career in teaching: Marissa Exama.
John Bennett and Al Lattof Memorial Scholarship, to graduating seniors who have been accepted by an accredited institution of higher learning: Katherine Hill and Janelle McCormick.
Johnson Family Memorial Scholarship – c/o Educational Foundation for Rockport, to graduating seniors pursuing for further education: Ariana Bouchie and Nicole Taylor.
Joyce M. Lucido Memorial Scholarship, created by friends and relatives of the late Joyce M. Lucido, a 1964 graduate of Gloucester High School and strong supporter of the Rockport community. Candidates must detail all community service activity and how it has impacted their life and the lives of others: Ariana Bouchie, Alexa Kamm, and Adam Ramsden.
Katherine Nutbrown Memorial League of Women Voters Scholarship, to a graduating Cape Ann high school senior with acceptance at a 2- or 4-year college or technical institute. The student must have involvement and/or leadership in civic or community activities beyond high school requirements; participation in school, local, state or national government issues preferred: Amanda Verga.
Lewis & Mary Dunton Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating student with good character and possessing a strong sense of community who has been accepted by and plans to attend a four-year accredited college or university: Nicole Taylor.
Mary T. Lane Foundation Scholarship, awarded to deserving Rockport residents who will be attending accredited institutions of higher learning subsequent to their graduation from high school; eligible students shall be attending an accredited college, university, technical school or occupational school on either a full or part-time basis: Matthew Connolly, Alexa Kamm, Nathaniel Kirby, Colleen Murphy, and Adam Ramsden
Matthew "Matt" Tanson Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior planning to further his or her education towards a career in public service: Andrew Guelli.
North Shore Arts Association of Gloucester, to a Cape Ann resident and member of Rockport High School graduating class, with completed plans for majoring in fine art, art education, graphic design or animation: Colde Arnaud.
Parish Scholarship, to a graduating senior residing in Rockport, who has been accepted by and plans to attend an institution of higher learning: Holly Gagnon, and Andrew Guelli.
Patricia Fears Carrico Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior residing in Rockport who has been accepted by an accredited school or college for further education in the health-related or human services fields of study: Abigail Iannotti and Samantha Pascucci.
Peter F. Bruni Memorial Scholarship — Peter’s spirit lives on by supporting those who wish to further their education at a college or trade school level: Charles Ruiter.
Peter Watson Memorial Scholarship, named for a reporter, editor and publisher and given in his memory to a student interested in journalism or media studies and who resides on Cape Ann: Sydney Champagne.
Pigeon Cove Circle Scholarship, to a graduating senior pursuing higher education: Adam Ramsden
Ramsden Achievement Awards, to a graduating senior who has demonstrated good character, positive attitude, appropriate school citizenship and sustainable effort in his/her school course work: Jacob Beaton, Ariana Bouchie, Samantha Budrow, Matthew Connelly, Nicolas Costa, Jacob English, Marissa Exama, Holly Gagnon, Andrew Guelli, Katherine Hill, Angelina Jimenez, Walker Knowles, Evelyn Merz, Michael Newman, Samantha Pascucci, Charles Prentiss, Colt Roller, Charles Ruiter, Lauren Ryan, Calvin Twombly, and Dillon VanDerpool.
Reno Nastasi Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior continuing his or her education at an accredited institution of higher education: Samantha Pascucci.
Rockport Art Association & Museum's Andrew Barrett Shaw Scholarship, to a senior continuing on to an art school or arts program within a college or university: Breanna Jackson.
Rockport Art Association & Museum's Paul Strisik Memorial Scholarship and Zygmund Jankowski Memorial Scholarship, to a senior continuing on to an art school or arts program within a college or university: Colde Arnaud.
Rockport Exchange Scholarship, to a graduating senior who will be attending a college, technical school, or other accredited higher-education program, with preference given to a student who has engaged in volunteer work within the Rockport community and, or exhibits interest in pursuing studies aligned with the Rockport Exchange's mission of community development, the food industry, or the arts: Nathaniel Kirby.
Rockport Firemen's Association Scholarships, to graduatingstudents pursuing higher education who are sons and daughters of a living or deceased Rockport firefighter or other deserving student furthering education: Trevor Pelletier.
Rockport Garden Club Scholarships, to a senior who has demonstrated leadership in a 'green initiative' (e.g. horticulture, sustainability, ecology, environmental protection, conservation, or a related field) and plans to pursue further education in the field: Nathaniel Kirby, Colleen Murphy, and Perry Wilson.
Rockport High School Alumni Scholarships, to graduating seniors pursuing higher education, with at least one scholarship reserved for a student interested in studying science or veterinary medicine: Sydney Champagne, Alexa Kamm, Nathaniel Kirby, Kai Knudsen, Evelyn Merz, Julia Moceri, Amy Petralia, Charles Prentiss, Adam Ramsden, and Perry Wilson.
Rockport High School Alumni's Cynthia Peckham Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior student pursuing higher education planning to enroll at a four-year college or university: Walker Knowles, Thomas Micalizzi, Colleen Murphy, Jackson Renda, and Sophia Renda.
Rockport High School Alumni Association In Memory of Everett "Snap" Silva, to a graduating senior planning to enroll at a four-year college or university: Charles Ruiter
Rockport High School Alumni Association in Memory of Mary Salo Balzarini Scholarship, to be awarded to a graduating senior planning to enroll at a four-year college or university with preference given to a student pursuing early childhood development or architecture: Clara Collins and Rosemary McNiff.
Rockport High School Drama Scholarship in Memory of Evlin de la Barre, to a senior who, like Evlin, became an integral part of the Rockport High theater program. While preference will be given to those who focused on technical theatre, this award shall be given to the student(s) who, during their years at RHS, was involved in involved in RHS Drama, exhibited a selfless dedication to the program and who truly understood the collaborative nature of the art form: Clara Collins.
Rockport High School Drama Scholarship in Memory of Jean Cooney, to a senior involved in RHS Drama who is pursuing a post-secondary education in theater arts: Michael Newman
Rockport Men's Softball League Scholarship, to a graduating senior planning to attend any institution of higher education, with preference given to relatives of past or present league players: Samantha Budrow.
Rockport Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Scholarship, to seniors who have been accepted to an institution of higher learning. The senior must be either a resident of Rockport or a school choice student in Rockport. Special consideration is given to seniors whose parents have been actively involved over the years in the PTO, and/or if the senior has been involved in the PTO over the years: Colde Arnaud, Alexa Kamm, Colleen Murphy, and Amanda Verga,
Rockport Police Association Scholarships, to graduating seniors who have been accepted by an accredited institution of higher education in order to pursue a career in law enforcement, public service, medicine, ecology, education or community involvement: Tayler Aylward and Samantha Budrow.
Rockport Public Library's Arlene Shaw Scholarship, to a student interested in pursuing library science, literature, English or a student with a love of reading: Ariana LePage.
Rockport Rotary Club scholarship, to graduating seniors who demonstrate to the club's scholarship committee his or her seriousness of purpose, initiative and desire of higher education: Jordan Anzivino, Breanna Jackson, Isabelle Jackson, Annika Vanderberg, and Rachael Young.
Rockport Youth Soccer Scholarship, to graduating senior sof any secondary school who are residents of Rockport at the time of graduation and have been accepted by and plan to attend an institution of higher learning. Applicant must have participated in the Rockport Youth Soccer program a minimum of three soccer seasons as a player and, or a referee: Rosemary McNIff, Evelyn Merz, and Adam Ramsden
Ron Kelleher Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior planning a career in art: Colde Arnaud
Sandy Bay Yacht Club Scholarship, to a graduating senior who is continuing formal education: college, trade, and vocational (2 year minimum). Some preference will be given to a student pursuing marine studies or activities: Colleen Murphy.
Sheldon Knowles Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior pursuing higher education who is a son or daughter of a living or deceased Rockport firefighter or other deserving student furthering education: Walker Knowles.
Spiran Lodge Scholarship, to a high school graduating senior, college undergraduate, or academically qualified student of good moral character with financial need who plans to continue their education on a full- or part-time basis enrolled in a degree program at an accredited vocation school or institution of high learning. An essay relating to a Scandinavian country or Scandinavian heritage is also required: Adam Ramsden.
Sue Thurson Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating special education student who has made the most substantial change in their scholastic standings and in doing so will graduate with their class: Marissa Exama.
Wave Foundation Scholarship recognizes one student who exemplifies the characteristics of empathy, integrity, generosity & service. Someone who demonstrated their commitment to positively impacting their community: Alexa Kamm
Superintendent's Certificate of Excellence: Nathaniel Kirby
Principal’s Achievement Awards: English, Rosemary McNiff; Business, Walker Knowles; Fine Arts-Art, Adam Ramsden and Isabelle Jackson; Fine Arts-Theatre Ar, Michael Newman; Fine Arts-Music, Math and Science, Nathaniel Kirby; Social Studies, Rosemary McNiff; and World Language, Clara Collins.
Special Awards
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen - Colleen Murphy
Four-Year Excellence in English Medal - Alexa Kamm
Ann M. Gallagher Medal Excellence in English - Anya Aase
Harriet Wagnis Memorial History Medal – Nicolas Costa
Rotary Club Leadership Medals: Class 2020 President – Charles Prentiss; National Honor Society President – Nathaniel Kirby
Athletic Excellence Award: Alexa Kamm, Andrew Guelli
Leadership Awards
Class Officers - President: Charles Prentiss; Vice-President: Calvin Twombly; Secretary: Tayler Aylward; Treasurer: Dillon VanDerpool
Academic Awards
English :
AP English Bard Award – Evelyn Merz; AP English Discussion Leader Nathaniel Kirby; Excellence in AP English – Alexa Kamm, Rosemary McNiff; English 12 Bard Award – Adam Ramsden; Excellence in English 12 – Kai Knudsen; Meritorious Effort in English 12 – Holly Gagnon, Abigail Iannotti, Colleen Murphy, Amy Petralia; Discussion Leader in Philosophy – Nicole Taylor; Excellence in Philosophy – Rosemary McNiff, Walker Knowles; Excellence in Abstract Thinking in Philosophy – Thomas Micalizzi
Fine Arts–Music:
Overall Music Department Award–Katherine Hill; Band Hall of Fame–Jackson Renda; John Philip Sousa Band Award-Perry Wilson; Excellence in Achievement in Band–Perry Wilson; Chorus Hall of Fame-Sydney Champagne; Excellence in Chorus-Katherine Hill, Sophia Renda; Outstanding Effort in Chamber Music-Lilah Meyer; Excellence in Effort for Jazz Ensemble I-Thomas Micalizzi; Most Improved in Jazz Ensemble I–Annika Vanderberg; Orchestra Hall of Fame-Nathaniel Kirby; Excellence in Orchestra–Nathaniel Kirby; Mary Budd Horozaniecki Award for Outstanding Effort in Orchestra–Sydney Champagne
Fine Arts-Theatre:
Excellence in Acting–Marissa Exama; Excellence in Technical Theatre–Jillian Tierney; Friends of Fine Arts in Theatre–Colde Arnaud; Outstanding Service to Theatre Arts–Clara Collins; The Unsung Hero of Theatre Arts–Sophia Renda
Fine Arts-Visual Art:
Excellence in Architectural Design-Jillian Tierney; Excellence in Art History-Lee (Ashley) Orr; Excellence in Digital Painting-Arianna LePage; Excellence in Drawing-Clara Collins; Excellence in Graphic Design-Adam Ramsden; Excellence in Illustration-Colde Arnaud; Excellence in Painting-Charles Prentiss; Excellence in Photography-Amy Petralia; Excellence in Printmaking-Izzy Jackson; Excellence in Videography-Jackson Renda; Initiator of "Impulse Art"-Breanna Jackson
Mathematics:
Excellence in AP Calculus-Evelyn Merz; Excellence in AP Statistics–Clara Collins; Excellence in Precalculus–Angelina Jimenez; Excellence in Statistics–Breanna Jackson; Excellence in Topics in College Algebra–James Mercier; Meritorious Effort in Precalculus–Andrew Guelli
Science:
Excellence in AP Biology–Delilah Meyer; Excellence in AP Physics-I–Alexa Kamm; Excellence in AP Physics II–Evelyn Merz; Excellence in Astronomy–Andrew Guelli, Evelyn Merz; Excellence in Consumer Science–Nora Ives; Excellence in Environmental Science–Adam Ramsden; Excellence in Life in the Universe–Walker Knowles; Excellence in Meteorology–Andrew Guelli, Evelyn Merz; Meritorious Effort in AP Biology–Ariana Bouchie; Meritorious Effort in AP Physics II Kai Knudsen; Meritorious Effort in Environmental Science–Amy Petralia
Social Studies:
Excellence in AP Modern Europe–Alexa Kamm, Rosemary McNiff; Meritorious Effort in AP Modern Europe–Clara Collins; Excellence in Current Events–Lauren Ryan, Rachael Young; Excellence in DECA/Marketing–Tayler Aylward; DECA Spirit/Marketing Excellence Award–Sydney Champagne; Excellence in Finance–Lauren Ryan
World Language:
Excellence in Advanced Conversational Spanish-Ariana Bouchie; Excellence in AP Spanish-Clara Collins; Excellence in Spanish IV-Angelina Jimenez; Meritorious Effort in AP Spanish-Rosemary McNiff; Meritorious Effort in Spanish III-Ashley Orr; Meritorious Effort in French IV-Calvin Twombly
ABOUT THIS LIST
This is a partial list of the award and scholarship winners graduating from Rockport High School. The remainder will be printed as space becomes available. The full list may be found at gloucestertimes.com.