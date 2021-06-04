ROCKPORT — Rockport High School seniors said their final goodbyes Thursday evening an outdoor graduation ceremony.
A little after 4 p.m. on Thursday, the 67 members of the Class of 2021 paraded onto the school’s soccer field to a rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the High School Symphony Orchestra, led by music teacher Anthony Prestigiovanni.
Out on the field, guests were divided down the middle. Off to the left, each graduating student had a group of six seats reserved for close family members. All other guests brought their own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on the right. Students sat to the left side of the stage, while teachers and staff posted up on the bleachers.
While masks weren’t required at the ceremony due to the recently lifted face-covering requirements, social distancing was still enforced and groups of guests remained six feet from one another.
After a rendition of the national anthem by graduate Rhiannon Hurst and a formal welcome from Class President Noah Cook, Salutatorian Rachel Dailey took to the podium.
The Class of 2021 is a group of 67 students with unique stories, perspectives, and interests, Dailey said.
“We are full of artists and musicians, actresses and athletes, photographers and magicians…Though we all have our own goals and dreams, much like a family, we’re always excited to celebrate our peer’s successes and prepared to offer a hand when times get challenging.”
A performance by the High School Chorus preluded Valedictorian Rizza Anderson’s keynote address.
“I can say with great confidence that this class is the most genuine and strong group of individuals that I have had the pleasure of growing up with,” she said. “On the surface we may appear nonchalant, but we will not hesitate to stand up for ourselves and others. Even the tiniest of incidents have faced the full fury of the Class of 2021. All I ask is that you may use that stubbornness and passion to pursue what inspires you and create a positive impact on others. You all have the capacity for brilliance and I can’t wait to see what you all may do in your futures.“
Before the diplomas were handed out, Principal Amy Rose announced the recipients of various awards and scholarships. This year, over 70 organizations donated approximately $240,000 to support the Class of 2021’s post-high school endeavors.
Four graduates — Kaidin Rapp, Tucker Smith, Owen Parsons and Noah Cook — were also honored for enrolling in the armed forces right from RHS.
“I want to serve my country and travel,” said Parsons after the ceremony. “Hopefully there will be college at the end too.”
Later in the ceremony, Anderson announced the Class of 2021 gift was a donation to the Class of 2022’s prom fund.
Rose returned to the podium to deliver an emotional closing speech.
“When you face dark times — and you inevitably will — remember to find your vision,” she said while holding back tears. “Take time to listen, reflect, and learn from others. You don’t need to do it on your own or have all the answers. Just take one baby step forward if that’s all you can do; but never give up on yourselves or the fact that oftentimes our darkness is preparing us for the brightness of our future. Without the dark times, we cannot fully appreciate the significance of the best of times.”
Once the tassels were turned, the graduates paraded to the back of the field to meet with their loved ones. Olivia Newman, who will be studying at the University of Vermont this fall, met up with her aunt and uncle for photos.
“It feels amazing,” she said of graduating. “I’ve been at this school since I was kindergarten so its very emotional. I’m just really happy that i got to end the year with my class in person.”
In the crowd was Superintendent Rob Liebow, who described the Class of 2021 as “the best kids in the world,”
“(The ceremony) couldn’t of been any better,” he continued. “It’s what they deserved.”
