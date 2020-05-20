ROCKPORT — The Rockport High School chapter of the National Honor Society has opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Addison Gilbert Society Healthcare Heroes Emergency Response Fund.
The fund was created by Addison Gilbert Hospital to support its emergency department and house workers in quarantine.
In addition to the $1,000 group donation, Rockport honor society members hope to raise $10,000 for the fund.
"We had a lot of money from a talent show we hosted last year and we didn't know what to do with it," Amy Huber, a Rockport High math teacher and faculty adviser for honor society, said about the donation. "We've been trying to find a way to be of service during the pandemic — that's one of the society's pillars, service. It was difficult to find a way to do so without putting any students in danger."
The parent of a Rockport honor society member connected the group with a contact in Addison Gilbert's philanthropy office.
"I'm grateful we found a way to do something," said Huber.
Members of the public can make tax-deductible donations at gofundme.com/f/rhs-national-honor-society-covid-fundraiser. On Tuesday afternoon, $720 had been donated.
"We are grateful to Rockport High School's National Honor Society students and our entire Cape Ann community for supporting our hospital colleagues," said Cindy Cafasso Donaldson, vice president of Addison Gilbert Hospital, in a prepared statement. "Each day, our health care heroes are on the very front lines of this pandemic, expertly caring for patients with kindness and compassion. It means the world to them to know the community is behind them in this way."
