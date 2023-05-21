ROCKPORT — Crowds came out Saturday for Rockport's Emergency Services Day.
In its 31st year, the free family event allowed youngsters of all ages to touch a truck or piece of equipment and talk to first responders.
It was not a day without some pomp.
Rockport Ambulance EMT Patti Tucker was honored for her part in saving Jeff Tarr of Jeff's Variety & Deli who went into cardiac arrest during last year's Fishtown Horribles parade on July 3 in Gloucester. Other EMTs involved were honored earlier.
Also. the Rockport Harbormaster's new rescue boat was christened.
The event featured volunteers of the Rockport Fire, Ambulance and Forest Fire departments, and personnel from the Rockport Harbormaster, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Massachusetts State Police, and the state Division of Marine Fisheries. There was also a Boston Children’s Hospital blood drive.