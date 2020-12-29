ROCKPORT — A lot can change over two weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during a holiday season. However, Rockport Public School Superintendent Rob Liebow remains hopeful students will return to school early in the new year.
Each week, the School Committee reviews the latest COVID-19 data provide by the state Department of Health and, based on its own internal metrics, determines the course of action for the next five school days. One metric shows hybrid learning may continue if the average number of cases in both Gloucester and Rockport is 16 or fewer per 1,000 people.
On the night of Thursday, Dec. 10, the state reported the average COVID-19 count for Rockport and Gloucester between the week of Nov. 22 to Dec. 5 was 26.8 per 1,000. The following Thursday, Dec. 17, the average jumped to 28.1.
Thus, students have been remote learning since Tuesday, Dec. 15. Liebow said the district was unable to make the switch on Friday, Dec. 11, as the state reports are sent in that evening, greatly limiting the time to prepare. In addition, all students stay home on Mondays for remote learning in the Rockport schools' hybrid model.
Despite this recent surge in cases, Liebow hopes students may be back in school sooner rather than later. Gloucester cases were down last week, he said, as relayed by Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in a press release last Wednesday.
"Although our active case count has decreased over the past week and our wastewater testing is detecting less of the virus, Gloucester currently remains a high-risk community," the statement reads. "This holiday season be safe. Please, do what you can to limit interactions with those outside your household. Gatherings with those outside your household are not safe right now and greatly increase the risk of COVID-19 spread."
Although the Christmas holiday may cause spike in case, Liebow said this surge could possibly subside by the time the School Committee meets again on Thursday, Jan. 7. Depending on how the numbers look, students may be back in school as early as Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Rockport students' holiday break ends Jan. 3 and students will return to remote learning on Monday, Jan. 4.
