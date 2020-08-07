Rockport Illumination Weekend kicks off this weekend  

ROCKPORT — Although Rockport Illumination will not be hosting outdoor concerts or a grand fireworks display over Rockport Harbor this year, the group is still keeping its annual Illumination Weekend tradition bright.
Around 300 paper lanterns are now hung around the town. When the sun goes down, residents are welcome to travel about and enjoy the bright lights around Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center, Rockport Library, the Rockport Police station and all throughout downtown.
"When everything was getting cancelled, we thought, 'What can we do to get people to still enjoy the season?'" said Rockport Illumination committee member Susan Collins. "We thought this is something people could do either walking or driving around in their car. You don't even need to leave your car to enjoy."
Thanks to a generous donation the Institution for Savings, the group has gotten its hands on 60 solar lanterns to decorate the big tree in the middle of Dock Square.
"They should be up for at least a week," Collins said. "We hope to reuse them for next year."
The light show doesn't stop downtown. Businesses and homeowners are encouraged to hang up their own lanterns this weekend, either homemade or store-bought. Paper lanterns are available for $3 at Walgreen's, 33 Whistlestop Mall; Seaview Farm and Farmstand, 38 South St.; Lattof Farmhouse Kitchen, 205 Main St.; and Katie's Gift Store, 3 Mount Pleasant St.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Illumination Weekend will be the only Rockport Illumination event held this year.
"We weren't able to fundraise for this year," explained Collins. "So to fund next year, we'll be at square one."
Each lantern purchased will help Rockport Illumination plan next year's events. Donations are also accepted; mail checks to "Rockport Illumination Fund Inc. c/o 16-b South Street, Rockport, MA 01966, or donate online at www.rockportilluminations.com.
