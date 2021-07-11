ROCKPORT — Rockport Illumination needs to raise around $10,000 to make its comeback Illumination Weekend a smashing success.
This year's event, which includes fireworks, will be held Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15.
The nonprofit Rockport Illumination has been raising money since the end of May, right after selectmen voted to abide by the state's withdrawal of its mask mandate. So far, Rockport Illumination has raised $17,000 of its $27,000 goal.
"We only had two people donate last year," said Rockport Illumination member Susan Collins. "All the fundraising has been since the last two months. We've been receiving checks here and there — just recently we received a check for $10. So, things have been steadily trickling in."
At the start of this year's festival, hundreds of paper lanterns will be lit downtown. Back in November, Rockport Illumination received a $1,000 grant from Awesome Rockport to purchase solar-powered lanterns. These new additions will be hung on the tree at Dock Square, according to Collins.
Events will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14. During the afternoon, visitors can meet with lobster fishermen to learn the ins-and-outs of the fishing industry and enjoy live music at Tuna Wharf.
"We usually have (the musicians) at Dock Square, but the restaurants have that spot," said Collins. "I know for sure that (local folk trio) Headlands are performing.
"We're trying to work on getting Alexandra & Josh," she added. Gloucester's acoustic rock duo have since agreed to perform before the fireworks.
Saturday night will conclude with the traditional fireworks display over Granite Pier, weather permitting. Finally, winners of the Illumination Weekend raffle will be announced at Ken Knowles Painting on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Donations to support Illumination Weekend's comeback may be made by sending checks to "Rockport Illumination Fund" c/o 16-b South St., Rockport MA 01966. Venmo payments are also accepted at @Rockport-Illumination-2020.
Patrons can also support Illumination Weekend by purchasing limited-edition merchandise. All sales of Rockport Candle Company's 2021 Fireworks Fundraiser Candle will be donated to the Rockport Fireworks Fund. Wicked Peacock on Dock Square is also selling Rockport-themed necklaces and earrings to benefit the three-day event. Finally, Roy Moore's Fish Shack will host a Illumination Weekend fundraiser on Thursday, July 15, where it will donate 20% of the proceeds from food sales.
How to help
