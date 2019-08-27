ROCKPORT — Residents are invited by police Chief John Horvath to a reception to celebrate the graduation of two officers' graduation from the police academy.
Officers Edwin Waldsmith and Kenneth Pedone graduated from the Reading Police Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The reception will provide an opportunity for community members to meet and speak with them. Friends, family and members of the Rockport community are all invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.
"Officers Waldsmith and Pedone each have demonstrated a vested interest and commitment to policing through a variety of internships, trainings, jobs, certifications and degrees, and their recent graduation from the police academy is the latest accomplishment in what we expect will be long careers in law enforcement," Horvath said in a prepared statement. "We're pleased to welcome them officially as full time members of our department."
Waldsmith joined the Rockport department in April 2017 as a permanent intermittent police officer. He also served as a full-time civilian dispatcher prior to his appointment as a full-time police officer on Feb. 3.
He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Salem State University, and has previous experience as a dispatch communications officer for the Salem State University Police Department and as an emergency medical technician for Cataldo Emergency Services/Atlantic Division. He is trained and certified for CJIS 3.0, OpenFox Teletype System, NG911, APCO PST-1 and Priority Dispatch EMD. He is also a graduate of the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Training Alliance (MLETA) Reserve Academy, according to the department.
Officer Pedone joined the Rockport Police Department in May 2017 as a permanent intermittent police officer prior to his appointment as a full-time police officer on Feb. 10.
He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and has previous experience as a campus police officer at North Shore Community College and campus police officer at Cambridge Health Alliance. He is also certified in Glock 22/AR-15 Platform Rifles/Shotgun, Next Generation Emergency 911 System, Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD), APCO/Telecommunicator I, Criminal Justice Information Services, National Crime Information Center, Basic Life Support (BLS), First Responder NARCAN/AED/CPR/CCR/First Aid, and is trained in defensive tactics and as a Glock armorer, according to the department. He has also completed training as a special State Police officer (SSPO), and graduated from Massachusetts Law Enforcement Training Alliance (MLETA) Reserve/Intermittent Police Academy Class 13 in June 2017.
IF YOU GO
What: A reception for Rockport police Officers Edwin Waldsmith and Kenneth Pedone, who recently graduated from the Reading Police Academy.
When: Thursday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Community Room at the Rockport Police Department, 168 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.