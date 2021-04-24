Rockport jazz vocalist wins national award  

ROCKPORT — Rockport resident Rhiannon Hurst has received two prestigious awards for jazz voice.
The soon-to-be Rockport High School graduate received a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) award in jazz voice. Hurst has been recognized at the Honorable Mention level, the organization’s second highest honor, for her caliber of artistic achievement and joins 659 of the nation’s most accomplished artists in the visual, literary, and performing arts.
"I feel deeply honored and extremely excited to be a part of the YoungArts community and family," wrote Hurst in an email to the Times. "Through this experience, I have connected with and will continue to get to know other members of the YoungArts community as we collaborate and create together."
Hurst will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to learn from leading artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas. She is also now eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support, including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.
YoungArts, a national organization, works to assist young visual, literary and performing artists through creative and professional development. Previous YoungArts award winners including multiple award-winners Viola Davis and Josh Groban.
In addition, Hurst was named one of four graduating seniors to receive the Excellence in Music Award from the Massachusetts Music Educators Association, earning her a $500 college scholarship.