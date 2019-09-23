ROCKPORT — Beginning this Tuesday, Rockport will take part in Climate Preparedness Week, an initiative spearheaded by the non-profit group Communities Responding to Extreme Weather.
CREW's initiative runs through Monday, Sept. 30, and aims to educate communities on how to better protect themselves from extreme weather conditions caused by climate change. Rockport is one of the more than 50 Massachusetts municipalities participating in the second annual event. It is being held in conjunction with the Global Climate Strike, which advocates an "end to the age of fossil fuels," according to its official website.
"Through education, service, planning, and other activities, Climate Preparedness Week will serve as an entry point for residents to engage with these issues on a long-term basis," reads a resolution signed by Rockport's selectmen, "and will empower residents to help their families, friends, and fellow community members better prepare for climate change."
Service projects, film screenings, discussions with climate change experts and educational workshops are scheduled throughout the state.
In Rockport, Kathryn Glenn, Northeast regional coordinator from the Massachusetts Coastal Zone Management, will host a discussion on barrier beaches on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
Barrier beaches are small strips of land that run parallel to the mainland shoreline. In addition to their recreational benefits for beach-goers and boaters, these tiny islands can protect the mainland from flooding. With global warming causing the sea levels to rise, barrier beaches are at risk of eroding from existence. Glenn will discuss what Rockport residents can do to help preserve these naturally-occurring flood gates.
While the event is free, seating is limited. Registration is required at www.climatecrew.org/barrier_beaches_discussion.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: Kathryn Glenn, Northeast regional coordinator from the Massachusetts Coastal Zone Management, will host a discussion on barrier beaches.
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.
Where: Community House, 58 Broadway, Rockport.
How much: Free, but registration required at www.climatecrew.org/barrier_beaches_discussion.
